Wizz Air cuts jobs, pay as planes remain grounded

Wizz Air is one of only two major European airlines, alongside Ryanair, not expected to require major refinancing to survive the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

  • Carrier remains bullish, despite wider pessimism across aviation industry
LONDON: Low-cost airline Wizz Air will reduce its workforce by 19 percent, cut salaries and return older leased aircraft to lower costs while it is not flying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wizz Air, whose geographic focus is central and eastern Europe, said it could not give guidance for its current financial year but sounded a bullish note on prospects, saying it was sticking to a plan to grow capacity by 15 percent annually once markets normalized.
That confidence was in contrast to Lufthansa, which warned last week it was cutting capacity because it believed it would be years before air travel returns to pre-crisis levels.
Coronavirus has brought air travel to a standstill and any passenger flights that are still operating are mainly for repatriation purposes. London’s Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast passenger numbers would plunge by more than 90 percent in April.

FASTFACT

22% Wizz is making 1,000 people redundant, as well as cutting executive and senior officer pay by 22 percent.

Wizz, which said it was operating 3 percent of its capacity, added it had €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) of cash at the end of March 2020, putting it in a strong financial position. Citi analysts have forecast that Ryanair and Wizz Air will be the only major European carriers to avoid refinancing.
For the 12 months to March 31 2020, the airline said it expected to report underlying net profit in line with its guidance range of between 350 million euros and 355 million.
It would however take an exceptional charge of between €70 million and €80 million related to hedging losses.
The airline, which is listed in London but was founded in Hungary, said it was making 1,000 people redundant, as well as cutting executive and senior officer pay by 22 percent and salaries of pilots, cabin crew and office staff by 14 percent on average.
It said it was also working with suppliers to cut contracted rates and that as existing lease contracts expire it would return 32 older leased aircraft by the end of 2023.

Topics: Coronavirus

  • Lender expects oil price to remain under $45 through 2023 as global economic outlook deteriorates
DUBAI: The Middle East and North Africa economy will contract by 3.3 percent this year, the biggest slump in four decades, hammered by the coronavirus and low oil prices, the IMF said on Tuesday.

 

In its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund said that the damage would be much worse than the region’s last major shock, the 2008-09 global financial crisis, when it managed to post modest growth.

The region, which includes all Arab countries and Iran, will suffer its worst economic performance since 1978 when it was convulsed with unrest and shrank by 4.7 percent, according to World Bank data. The IMF said that all the regional countries apart from Egypt will see their gross domestic product (GDP) fall this year.

Saudi Arabia, the region’s heavyweight which is just emerging from an oil price war with Russia that saw crude prices crash, is headed for a 2.3 percent contraction.

“The fast deterioration of the global economic outlook as the epidemic has spread and the breakdown of the OPEC+ agreement among oil suppliers have weighed heavily on commodity prices,” the global lender said.

Its report was prepared before the OPEC+ grouping — which takes in OPEC producers and allies — reached agreement on Sunday to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels a day, the largest in history.

From mid-January to end-March, prices dropped by 65 percent or $40 a barrel and gas prices declined by 38 percent, the IMF said. It projected prices to remain below $45 a barrel through 2023, about 25 percent below the average last year.

FASTFACT

6%

Iran’s economy, the second largest in the Middle East, is forecast to shrink 6 percent in 2020 for its third contraction in a row.

Arab countries, which have reported more than 20,000 coronavirus cases along with more than 700 deaths, have resorted to sweeping lockdowns and curfews to prevent the spread of the disease, disrupting local economies.

Years of conflicts in several Arab countries including Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Libya have battered their economies and created widespread poverty. And many Middle Eastern countries, notably the Gulf states plus Iraq and Iran, depend on oil revenues to finance their budgets.

“These developments are expected to weigh heavily on oil exporters with undiversified revenues and exports,” said the IMF, adding that lower oil prices will meanwhile benefit oil-importing nations.

The UAE’s economy, the most diversified in the region, is projected to contract by 3.5 percent, while Qatar, the third-largest in the Gulf, is expected to slide 4.3 percent. Iran’s economy, the second largest in the Middle East, is forecast to shrink 6 percent for its third contraction in a row. 

Iran has been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting more than 73,000 cases and 4,585 deaths.

The economy of Lebanon, which has defaulted on its debt, is expected to shrink by 12 percent, while Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, is headed for a 4.7 percent fall.

Only Egypt is projected to stay in positive territory with 2 percent growth, although that is way down from the 6 percent projected before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Topics: Middle East economy International Monetary Fund (IMF)

