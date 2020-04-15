You are here

Politicians squabble over virus lockdowns

National Guard troops listen as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (AFP/File)
Political leaders squabbled on Tuesday over whether to ease national lockdowns as the number of people infected by the coronavirus neared two million.

The virus has killed more than 120,000, but some countries affected early are moving to relax restrictions on movement and business activity.

US President Donald Trump accused some state governors of mutiny for saying they would refuse a White House order to reopen the economy too soon and risk reigniting the outbreak.

“If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn’t do it,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We don’t have a king in this country, we have a constitution.”

In Spain, authorities have eased restrictions to allow construction and manufacturing to resume. 

Catalan leader Quim Torra described the decision as irresponsible, and said it created an enormous risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Britain admitted that its death toll from the virus was at least 15 percent higher than official figures showed, because of inadequate counting methods.

Saudi Arabia reported 435 new virus cases, raising the total to 5,369, and the death toll rose by eight to 73.

Coronavirus

117 million children face measles risk

A Syrian refugee helps a child put on a face mask in Al-Wazzani, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Updated 6 min 57 sec ago
AFP

117 million children face measles risk

  • In 2018, 140,000 measles deaths, mostly among children and babies, were recorded — most were preventable, meaning that the countries they occurred in had a vaccination program
Updated 6 min 57 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Around 117 million children worldwide risk contracting measles because dozens of countries are curtailing their vaccination programs as they battle COVID-19, the UN warned Tuesday.
Currently 24 countries, including several already dealing with large measles outbreaks, have suspended widespread vaccinations, the World Health Organization and the UN’s children’s fund UNICEF said.
An additional 13 countries have had their vaccination programs interrupted due to COVID-19.
In a joint statement, the Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI) said it was vital that immunization capacity was retained during and after the current pandemic.
“Together, more than 117 million children ... could be impacted by the suspension of scheduled immunization activities,” it said.
“The M&RI supports the need to protect communities and health workers from COVID-19 through a pause of mass campaigns, where risks of the disease are high.”
“However, this should not mean that children permanently miss out.”
Measles, a highly contagious disease, affects around 20 million people every year, the majority of whom are aged under five.

BACKGROUND

• Measles, a highly contagious disease, affects around 20 million people every year, the majority of whom are aged under five.

Despite a cheap and readily available vaccine, measles cases have surged in recent years, largely in part to what the WHO terms “vaccine hesitancy.”
In 2018, 140,000 measles deaths, mostly among children and babies, were recorded — most were preventable, meaning that the countries they occurred in had a vaccination program.
Of the two dozen countries to have officially suspended measles vaccine programs — ostensibly to protect health workers and prioritize COVID-19 response — several have seen worrying rises in measles cases in recent years. In particular, Bangladesh, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Nigeria, Ukraine and Kazakhstan are all battling large outbreaks.
DR Congo alone has had 6,000 measles deaths in its current epidemic.
The country last week also recorded a new case of Ebola — just days before the UN was due to announce an end to that outbreak.

Coronavirus

