Politicians squabble over virus lockdowns

Political leaders squabbled on Tuesday over whether to ease national lockdowns as the number of people infected by the coronavirus neared two million.

The virus has killed more than 120,000, but some countries affected early are moving to relax restrictions on movement and business activity.

US President Donald Trump accused some state governors of mutiny for saying they would refuse a White House order to reopen the economy too soon and risk reigniting the outbreak.

“If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn’t do it,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We don’t have a king in this country, we have a constitution.”

In Spain, authorities have eased restrictions to allow construction and manufacturing to resume.

Catalan leader Quim Torra described the decision as irresponsible, and said it created an enormous risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Britain admitted that its death toll from the virus was at least 15 percent higher than official figures showed, because of inadequate counting methods.

Saudi Arabia reported 435 new virus cases, raising the total to 5,369, and the death toll rose by eight to 73.