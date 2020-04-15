You are here

  • Home
  • India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19

Malaysian health workers prepare to conduct a COVID-19 test for residents at Kampung Baru, a traditional Malay village in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP)
Updated 15 April 2020
Reuters

India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19

  • India is the world’s largest producer of hydroxychloroquine
  • Decision to sell the sought-after drug to Malaysia signals a turnaround in relations between the countries
Updated 15 April 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI/KUALA LUMPUR: India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a Malaysian minister said on Wednesday, with New Delhi partially lifting its bar on exports of the anti-malarial drug.
India is the world’s largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, sales of which have soared across the world including in the United States, especially after President Donald Trump touted it as a potential weapon against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
New Delhi had last month put a hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine to secure supplies for itself, before agreeing this month to supply it to some of its neighbors as well as “nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.”
“On 14 April, India has given permission for Malaysia to import 89,100 tablets,” Malaysia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar said on Wednesday.
“We will try to get more hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, which is also subject to stock availability.”
India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
Malaysia has been using hydroxychloroquine for mild to severe COVID-19 cases along with other drugs, according to its treatment protocol seen by Reuters.
It has the second highest number of infections of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia with nearly 5,000 cases, 82 of whom have died.
India’s decision to sell the sought-after drug to Malaysia signals a turnaround in relations between the countries that had soured because of repeated criticism of some Indian policies by Mahathir Mohamad, before he resigned as Malaysia’s prime minister in February.
Malaysia had asked for more than one million hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak with the media.
“Broadly, nations will need each other to fight this pandemic,” said an Indian source with direct knowledge of the discussions with Malaysia. “Globally, there will be a new alignment of relationships.”
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, IPCA Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare are among India’s leading suppliers of hydroxychloroquine.
Cadila has increased production tenfold to 30 metric tons per month and is ready to produce more if needed, Managing Director Sharvil Patel had said last week.

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds

Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds

  • Moscow authorities began issuing digital permits to residents using cars or public transport this week in an effort to reduce isolation violations
Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it will review a new electronic permit system to regulate its coronavirus lockdown after large crowds formed in metros as police checked passes.
Moscow authorities began issuing digital permits to residents using cars or public transport this week in an effort to reduce isolation violations, with the system coming into effect on Wednesday.
Following social media reports of crowds gathering in metro stations, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin acknowledged on Twitter that “queues formed in the metro.”
He said he asked authorities responsible for checking the passes to “work in such a way that further inspections would not lead to a mass crowd of people.”
In a second tweet, he said the crowds were cleared and that city authorities planned to implement “automatic” controls.
“We’ll think about how to do this,” he wrote.
News agency TASS reported that the congestion was caused by a lack of police to check permits.
Authorities say they have issued at least 3.2 million passes since Monday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described packed metro stations as “dangerous” and “very undesirable,” saying this is what Moscow officials wanted to prevent.
But he said early problems with the system could be expected in a city of 12 million residents.
“The first morning, a giant city, naturally, it will not be completely smooth,” he told reporters.
He added that city officials had been forced to introduce the travel permits after Muscovites failed to show “proper discipline” when mandatory self-isolation was introduced.
The permit system is being introduced against the backdrop of a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Russia, with officials reporting 3,388 new cases on Wednesday.
Health officials have recorded a total of 24,490 COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths.
Members of the armed services, municipal officials and journalists are among those exempt from the permit system.
Work passes will be valid until April 30, while passes obtained to go to a doctor or elsewhere can only be used once.
The digital permit system may be expanded to monitor people going out on foot even within their neighborhood, if needed, authorities have said.
Moscow has been under lockdown since March 30, but is now struggling to cope with the influx of new cases and officials said that clinics were approaching their limits.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia Moscow

Related

World
Moscow stretched ‘to limit’ by virus cases
World
Moscow begins lockdown, as Russia regions prepare for confinement

Latest updates

Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick talk ‘Trolls World Tour’ as film makes stellar online debut
Focus: IMF releases grim economic forecast for 2020
Bank of America first-quarter profit falls 45% due to virus pandemic
Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds
Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.