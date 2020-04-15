Iraqi oud legend Naseer Shamma set to perform online concert

DUBAI: With the shuttering of schools, malls and restaurants and the banning of mass gatherings in the spirit of social distancing — in a bid to stave off the spread of COVID-19 — the performing arts community is replacing the in-person audiences of theaters and concert halls with virtual ones.

Among them is Iraqi musician Naseer Shamma, who is set to perform online, live from the Bait Al-Oud music school that he founded in Abu Dhabi 10 years ago.

The oud player’s concert will stream on Abu Dhabi Culture’s YouTube channel from 8 p.m., UAE time.

Other Bait Al-Oud musicians will join Shamma for the concert, including Sherine Tohamy, Nejma Al Kour, Yamen Yasser Al-Awar and Ahmed Shamma.

The Bait Al-Oud concert follows in the footsteps of the Dubai Opera, which also began live-streaming concerts this month.

Meanwhile, as self-isolation becomes key in slowing the spreading of coronavirus, many musicians are now using their platforms to inspire and entertain their followers who may be stuck at home by putting on live performances for them. Artists such as John Legend, Pink and James Blake have taken to their Instagram Lives to perform special sets for their fans.