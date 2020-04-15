You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia leads G20 to agree on debt suspension for world’s poorest countries

Saudi Arabia leads G20 to agree on debt suspension for world’s poorest countries

Saudi Arabia's finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan chaired the meeting. (Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/by97c

Updated 20 sec ago
Agencies

Saudi Arabia leads G20 to agree on debt suspension for world’s poorest countries

  • Finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said members would provide international financial assistance to the most vulnerable countries
  • IMF and World Bank praised the new G20 debt relief agreement
Updated 20 sec ago
Agencies

DUBAI: Financial officials of the Group of 20 major economies said on Wednesday they had agreed on a coordinated approach for a suspension of debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries starting on May 1 until the end of the year.
The decision to suspend both principal repayments and interest payments affects all the International Development Association (IDA) countries that are currently on debt service to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and all least developed countries as defined by the United Nations that are currently on any debt service to the IMF and the World Bank.
The move is part of efforts to provide stimulus to the global economy amid the new coronavirus outbreak, which is pushing the global economy into the steepest downturn since the Great Depression.
“We agreed on a coordinated approach with a common term sheet providing the key features for this debt service suspension initiative, which is also agreed by the Paris Club,” the G20 said in a joint statement.
They also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative “on comparable terms.”

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who chaired the meeting, said the G20 had delivered on two concrete actions.

"First, delivering a joint G20 action plan in response to COVID-19 ... in order to advance international economic cooperation as we navigate this crisis and look ahead to a robust and sustained global economic recovery," he said.

"And second, providing international financial assistance to the most vulnerable countries."
The IMF director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank David Malpass on Wednesday praised the new G20 debt relief agreement, which suspends bilateral debt service payments by poor countries.
Georgieva, in a statement to a meeting of G20 leaders also said the IMF was “urgently” seeking some $18 billion in new resources for the Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust for poor countries and was exploring how the use of special drawing rights could aid this effort.
The debt suspension will last until the end of the year but creditors will consider a possible extension during 2020, the G20 said.

*With Reuters

Topics: G20 G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

Related

Business & Economy
Deal on oil cuts ‘close’ as Saudi Arabia enlists G20

Bank of America first-quarter profit falls 45% due to virus pandemic

Updated 15 April 2020
AP

Bank of America first-quarter profit falls 45% due to virus pandemic

  • Like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, Bank of America had to set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans
  • BofA is a large credit card issuer and has a massive consumer banking business
Updated 15 April 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Bank of America reported Wednesday that its quarterly profits dropped by 45 percent from a year ago, the latest major bank to say it took a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, Bank of America had to set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans. Many of these loans were fine only weeks ago, but the pandemic has caused companies to shutter and millions of Americans to be put out of work.
The amount of money BofA set aside for loan losses nearly quintupled from a year ago, from $1.01 billion to $4.76 billion. The losses came from the bank’s consumer lending division — BofA is a large credit card issuer and has a massive consumer banking business. The bank also reserved for bad loans in its lending division to businesses.
Despite the hit, BofA’s results were notably stronger than rivals JPMorgan and Wells, who both saw steeper profit declines and proportionately set aside more money to cover loan losses. It’s a change from the Bank of America of the Great Recession, which was one of the worst actors of the crisis and needed substantial taxpayer assistance to absorb its poor decisions.
“Ten years ago, we set out to transform our business and operate under the principles of responsible growth so we would be a source of strength in the next crisis,” said Paul Donofrio, the bank’s chief financial officer, in a statement. “Our results this quarter reflect our progress.”
The Charlotte, N.C. based bank said it earned a profit of $4.01 billion, or 40 cents a share, down from $7.31 billion or 70 cents a share, a year earlier. The results missed analysts’ expectations, however forecasts for the banks varied widely due to the fact the pandemic happened suddenly.

Topics: banking Finance Bank of America

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi economic transformation to be ‘unstoppable’: Bank of America
Business & Economy
Warren Buffett becomes Bank of America’s top shareholder

Latest updates

British Muslims warned against Hajj bookings
Iran’s virus death toll likely 80% higher than official number
‘Corona’ dates invade Egypt markets
Saudi Arabia allocates SR50 billion for private sector support
Saudi human resources fund launches initiatives to help home-based businesses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.