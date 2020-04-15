You are here

IPL 'postponed indefinitely' as India extends lockdown

Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ as India extends lockdown

Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket tournament, has been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a team official told AFP Wednesday.

Though India’s cricket board made no official announcement, the further delay of the Twenty20 tournament, which draws top players from around the world, was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.

In line with other sports events worldwide, the IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15.

“Yes, they have informed us that the IPL stands suspended for the moment,” a team official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“However it is said that they will find a window in the later end of the year to do it.”

Media reports said all eight IPL teams were told Wednesday of the new postponement. The reports said the BCCI may aim for a tournament in September-October.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly earlier sought to dampen hopes of a quick resumption
of sport.

“Practically speaking, when life has come to a standstill everywhere in the world, where does sport have a future in this?” he said at the weekend.

With the global shutdown preventing players from traveling and Indian restrictions ruling out new visas, the tournament cannot be held in coming weeks.

Former India star VVS Laxman said the IPL should be played before the Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October and November.

“I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that,” Laxman, an adviser to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, told Indian broadcaster Star Sports.

“And just before the World Cup it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season. But I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar.”

Cricketers turned pundits, including England’s Kevin Pietersen, have suggested the glitzy tournament be shortened from its normal eight-week duration and played behind closed doors.

The league is a huge revenue-earner for the BCCI and is estimated to generate more than $11 billion a year for the Indian economy.

The participation of the world’s top cricketers has attracted big money, such as Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo putting up $330 million to be the league’s top sponsor for 2018-2022.

Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins was to be the most expensive overseas star this year with Kolkata Knight Riders agreeing a $2.17 million fee for his services in December.

Topics: Indian Premier League Cricket

PARIS:  Staging the Tour de France this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic was vital for road cycling, the race’s director Christian Prudhomme said on Wednesday.

The sport’s governing International Cycling Union (UCI) announced that the Tour, initially due to be held from June 27-July 19, would be staged from Aug. 29-Sept. 20 amid measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“We started to talk about a postponement to the local politicians as soon as March 18 —  a day after France was put in lockdown — and all of them were on board,” Prudhomme told Reuters in an interview.

“Everyone in the world of cycling supported the idea, even those who usually don’t like us. Some teams said they would have to close down without the Tour in 2020.

“The Tour is the base of the revised calendar.”

Sponsors usually invest in cycling teams for the broad TV exposure and the Tour de France is one of the world’s most watched events, after the Summer Olympics and the soccer World Cup.

With no elite racing before August, cycling teams and sponsors have been dramatically hit financially by the coronoavirus, which has infected over 2 million people worldwide and brought the world of sport to a standstill.

The Tour route will remain 99% unchanged with a Grand Depart from Nice and the traditional final parade on Paris’s Champs-Elysees.

“The only thing we might have to change sometimes is when we go through bigger cities,” said Prudhomme, who on Tuesday called 49 local politicians to inform them that the Tour dates had been changed.

The 2020 summer holidays are due to end on Sept. 1 in France, where public events have been banned until mid-July although French president Emmanuel Macron said the confinement would be progressively lifted from May 11.

Asked about potential safety measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prudhomme said the Tour organizers would adapt.

“We will follow recommendations, just like we did for Paris-Nice in March. At the start, gatherings of more than 5,000 were banned and after a couple of days we had to adapt because the maximum was 1,000,” he said.

Prudhomme added that earlier dates for the Tour in August had been considered before being ruled out.

“Riders need a couple of months to get ready for an event like the Tour. Four, five or six weeks to train on roads and then we should have a few stage races before the Tour,” he said.

It means the Criterium du Dauphine, a traditional warm-up race for the Tour, is expected to be held sometime in August, Prudhomme said, even if it could be shorter, “maybe five or six days instead of eight.”

“Having the Tour in September is also a better month for the hotel industry,” he added.

Hotels are traditionally packed in August and at least 4,500 people are usually working on the Tour de France, which will be followed by the world championships, Italy’s Giro and Spain’s Vuelta, the UCI said in a statement.

The governing body added it was also working on new dates for the top one-day races — Milan-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour
of Lombardy. 

Topics: cycling tour de france

