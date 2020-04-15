You are here

Staging the Tour de France in 2020 vital for the sport, says race director

This year’s Tour de France will now start on Aug. 29 in Nice and finish on Sept. 20 in Paris and will be followed by cycling’s other two major races. (AP file)
  • One of the world’s most watched events, the cycling race has been rescheduled for Aug. 29-Sept. 20
PARIS:  Staging the Tour de France this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic was vital for road cycling, the race’s director Christian Prudhomme said on Wednesday.

The sport’s governing International Cycling Union (UCI) announced that the Tour, initially due to be held from June 27-July 19, would be staged from Aug. 29-Sept. 20 amid measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“We started to talk about a postponement to the local politicians as soon as March 18 —  a day after France was put in lockdown — and all of them were on board,” Prudhomme told Reuters in an interview.

“Everyone in the world of cycling supported the idea, even those who usually don’t like us. Some teams said they would have to close down without the Tour in 2020.

“The Tour is the base of the revised calendar.”

Sponsors usually invest in cycling teams for the broad TV exposure and the Tour de France is one of the world’s most watched events, after the Summer Olympics and the soccer World Cup.

With no elite racing before August, cycling teams and sponsors have been dramatically hit financially by the coronoavirus, which has infected over 2 million people worldwide and brought the world of sport to a standstill.

The Tour route will remain 99% unchanged with a Grand Depart from Nice and the traditional final parade on Paris’s Champs-Elysees.

“The only thing we might have to change sometimes is when we go through bigger cities,” said Prudhomme, who on Tuesday called 49 local politicians to inform them that the Tour dates had been changed.

The 2020 summer holidays are due to end on Sept. 1 in France, where public events have been banned until mid-July although French president Emmanuel Macron said the confinement would be progressively lifted from May 11.

Asked about potential safety measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prudhomme said the Tour organizers would adapt.

“We will follow recommendations, just like we did for Paris-Nice in March. At the start, gatherings of more than 5,000 were banned and after a couple of days we had to adapt because the maximum was 1,000,” he said.

Prudhomme added that earlier dates for the Tour in August had been considered before being ruled out.

“Riders need a couple of months to get ready for an event like the Tour. Four, five or six weeks to train on roads and then we should have a few stage races before the Tour,” he said.

It means the Criterium du Dauphine, a traditional warm-up race for the Tour, is expected to be held sometime in August, Prudhomme said, even if it could be shorter, “maybe five or six days instead of eight.”

“Having the Tour in September is also a better month for the hotel industry,” he added.

Hotels are traditionally packed in August and at least 4,500 people are usually working on the Tour de France, which will be followed by the world championships, Italy’s Giro and Spain’s Vuelta, the UCI said in a statement.

The governing body added it was also working on new dates for the top one-day races — Milan-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour
of Lombardy. 

Report: European Tour warns of smaller purses, fewer perks

  • The European Tour started the year with a schedule of 46 events held in 31 countries
  • Eight tournaments have been postponed. Five others, including the British Open, have been canceled
LONDON: The European Tour is warning its players that everything from prize money to player services will be different when golf resumes because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will have a “profound” financial impact, according to a British newspaper.

The Daily Telegraph reported Tuesday it has obtained a memo from chief executive Keith Pelley to members that outlines the sobering effect of the coronavirus that has shut down golf in Europe since early March.

Eight tournaments have been postponed. Five others, including the British Open, have been canceled. The next event still on the schedule is the BMW International Open in Germany from June 25-28.

Pelley said the pandemic has stopped the tour's momentum in tournaments and prize money and will require it to reassess how it goes forward.

“You should therefore be prepared that when we do resume playing, the schedule and the infrastructure of tournaments could look radically different from what you have been used to,” the memo said. “Many of the things you have become accustomed to, such as top-class players’ lounges or courtesy car services will most likely assume a different appearance, if indeed they are present at all.”

Chief among the changes will be prize money.

“The reality is, the pandemic is going to have a profound impact on the tour financially, as well as many of our partners, both in sponsorship and broadcast areas,” he said.

The European Tour started the year with a schedule of 46 events held in 31 countries, which includes the four majors and four World Golf Championships.

Pelley was not part of the group that tried to reconfigure a golf schedule to salvage what it could of the season. The Masters has been postponed until Nov. 12-15, the same date as the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa, one of Europe's premier Rolex Series events.

The US Open has moved to Sept. 17-20, the same week as the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

Rolex Series events have a $7 million purse, an amount that goes up as its Race to Dubai concludes with three events in November.

The Telegraph reported that Pelley and key members of his staff have taken salary cuts, and that some staff at headquarters south of London has been furloughed.

To salvage the season, Pelley suggested in the memo that when golf resumes, there could be multiple tournaments in the same location, two tournaments in the same week or as many as four tournaments in consecutive weeks in the UK, preceded by a 14-day period that would allow players from other countries to self-isolate in advance if that health requirement is still in play.

Pelley said the Rolex Series and UK events are a priority for the tour and broadcaster Sky Sports, and that it will “play behind closed doors if necessary.”

Four European Tour members are among the top 10 in the world ranking — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood — though all are joint PGA Tour members and all but Fleetwood live in the US.

