DiplomaticQuarter: Envoy outlines plans to support Indian community during COVID-19 lockdown

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 16 April 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Envoy outlines plans to support Indian community during COVID-19 lockdown

Updated 16 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed held a virtual press conference on Wednesday with Indian journalists based in Saudi Arabia to discuss the concerns of the Indian community in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sayeed stressed that the embassy is monitoring the situation closely and is “committed to ensuring all possible help needed for the welfare of the Indian community.” He said it has already fielded more than 1,000 phone calls about the situation.

The ambassador cited a dedicated 24/7 helpline number — 00966546103992 (including WhatsApp) — and email address — [email protected] — among the measures the embassy has put in place to help allay concerns of Indian expats living in the Kingdom and to keep them informed in case of emergencies.

The Gulf region in general, and Saudi Arabia in particular, is of critical importance to India due to size of the expat community, Sayeed said. The Supreme Court of India has said Indian expatriates stranded abroad cannot be flown back immediately, and Sayeed expects “a phased return of Indians” once air travel to the country restarts.

Sayeed has already sent a video message to the Kingdom’s Indian expats in multiple languages via social media. The Saudi Ministry of Health has also published a video targeting the Indian community, explaining the various precautionary measures that need to be taken, he added.

“The embassy is in close touch with more than 100 major companies in the Kingdom that employ Indian workers, and we have asked them to ensure that all precautionary measures are put in place, including social distancing and monitoring the health of workers, especially in labor camps.”

A WhatsApp group providing access to Indian doctors has been created for Indian expats who may not be able to reach a medical facility due to the lockdown.

Sayeed explained that on Tuesday he had been in touch with volunteers from the Indian community in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Jubail to discuss their suggestions and concerns.

Volunteers will help to distribute food and medicine to stranded Indians, he said, and will also operate ambulances — once the necessary permissions have been secured from the relevant authorities, he said.

The embassy has also been in contact with Indian restaurants and major food suppliers to ensure delivery of cooked food to “places where there is a need,” and has contacted hotel chains about the possibility of providing accommodation to those who have to be in quarantine.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarte Coronavirus

UN thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen humanitarian aid amid coronavirus

Updated 16 April 2020
Arab News

UN thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen humanitarian aid amid coronavirus

  • Guterres expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s announcement of providing $500m to Yemen
Updated 16 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Guterres expressed his deep gratitude for the Kingdom's announcement of providing $500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen, its efforts in achieving advanced results and the aiding the Yemeni parties reach a desired peace deal.
"The UN highly appreciates the great efforts of His Highness the Crown Prince in this regard," Guterres said.
The UN Secretary-General also praised the Kingdom's great efforts in leading the G20, and the initiatives it has presented in the framework of the international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom's keenness in all that would achieve the interest, security and stability of the Yemeni people, stressing that the Kingdom will continue to play its role in preserving the security and stability of the region and the world.e Kingdom’s announcement of providing $500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen, its efforts in achieving advanced results and the aiding the Yemeni parties reach a desired peace deal.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman China Coronavirus Coronavirus

