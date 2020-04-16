197 Pakistani, Bangladeshi pilgrims leave Saudi Arabia

You are here

The pilgrims went to Lahore and Dhaka. (File/SPA)
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah supervised the departure of 163 Pakistani and 34 Bangladeshi pilgrims from King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah to Lahore and Dhaka on Wednesday.

The relevant authorities, headed by the ministry, monitored the pilgrims’ movement and stay according to health and safety standards.

The pilgrims were cleared to leave the Kingdom after their COVID-19 laboratory tests were negative.

During their medical isolation period, the ministry hosted the pilgrims in hotels in Makkah and Jeddah, and provided them with food and means of transportation until their departure to their respective countries. 

UN thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen humanitarian aid amid coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Guterres expressed his deep gratitude for the Kingdom's announcement of providing $500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen, its efforts in achieving advanced results and the aiding the Yemeni parties reach a desired peace deal.
"The UN highly appreciates the great efforts of His Highness the Crown Prince in this regard," Guterres said.
The UN Secretary-General also praised the Kingdom's great efforts in leading the G20, and the initiatives it has presented in the framework of the international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom's keenness in all that would achieve the interest, security and stability of the Yemeni people, stressing that the Kingdom will continue to play its role in preserving the security and stability of the region and the world.e Kingdom’s announcement of providing $500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen, its efforts in achieving advanced results and the aiding the Yemeni parties reach a desired peace deal.

