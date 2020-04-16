197 Pakistani, Bangladeshi pilgrims leave Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah supervised the departure of 163 Pakistani and 34 Bangladeshi pilgrims from King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah to Lahore and Dhaka on Wednesday.

The relevant authorities, headed by the ministry, monitored the pilgrims’ movement and stay according to health and safety standards.

The pilgrims were cleared to leave the Kingdom after their COVID-19 laboratory tests were negative.

During their medical isolation period, the ministry hosted the pilgrims in hotels in Makkah and Jeddah, and provided them with food and means of transportation until their departure to their respective countries.