You are here

  • Home
  • Apple’s new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple’s new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Analysts say the iPhone SE would mainly appeal to Apple brand loyalists who don’t want to spend roughly $700 for the high-end iPhone 11. (Apple)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc84d

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Apple’s new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

  • iPhone SE would mainly appeal to Apple brand loyalists who don’t want to spend roughly $700 for the high-end iPhone 11
  • China is the only major market where Apple’s stores have reopened
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Apple’s new iPhone SE for the budget-conscious is unlikely to be a major driver of sales in China, with analysts noting it lacks the 5G capability that most new Chinese smartphones in a similar price range offer.
In a poll conducted on social media site Weibo, 60 percent of roughly 350,000 respondents said they would not buy the $399 model, the cheapest iPhone available.
But roughly a fifth said they would buy it, and the rest said they would consider a purchase. Although respondents were not asked for reasons for their choices in the poll, many commented they would be interested if the price drops further.
“If you don’t buy it and I don’t buy it, tomorrow the price will drop another 200 yuan ($28),” said a Weibo user whose comment got more than 10,000 likes.
Apple’s market share in China, its third-biggest market where it gains roughly 15 percent of its sales, has shrank over the past several years, as Chinese Android brands steadily release higher-end phones.
Competition has only become fiercer as those rivals are now releasing 5G devices compatible with China’s upgraded telecommunications networks while Apple has yet to launch an iPhone with 5G capability.
Last week several Chinese online retailers slashed iPhone 11 prices by as much as 17 percent. Apple occasionally lets its Chinese seller partners cut prices to spur demand, though it seldom allows pricing leeway for vendors overseas.
Most China-based analysts said the iPhone SE would mainly appeal to Apple brand loyalists who don’t want to spend roughly $700 for the high-end iPhone 11.
“The new iPhone SE will for sure attract mid-range users who don’t take 5G connectivity as a necessity,” said Mo Jia, who tracks the global smartphone industry at research firm Canalys.
Tech investors will nevertheless be watching its reception in China to gauge how demand for consumer devices may rebound once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, and whether iPhone sales in China can soften the blow of lost purchases elsewhere.
China is the only major market where Apple’s stores have reopened as the spread of the virus prompts governments around the world to impose lockdowns and other social distancing measures.
Government data showed Apple shipped 2.5 million iPhones to Chinese vendors in March, nearly a fifth higher than the same month a year earlier and a sharp jump from just 500,000 in February when the virus outbreak was at its peak in China.
The company will start taking orders for the phone on its website on Friday, with deliveries expected to start April 24.

Topics: retail Apple iPhone smartphones

Related

Business & Economy
Apple shipped 2.5 million iPhones in China in March following virus slump
Business & Economy
Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining debate on tracking

Philippine central bank makes off-cycle policy rate cut to counter virus

Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Philippine central bank makes off-cycle policy rate cut to counter virus

  • Need for ‘deeper’ rate cuts as the Philippines, like many countries, grapples with the severe economic and health effects of the virus pandemic
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in an off-cycle move on Thursday, to support an economy facing what the bank’s governor has called a once-in-a-lifetime crisis over the coronavirus.
The cut, the year’s third such move, took the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility to a record low of 2.75 percent. The central bank cut the policy rate by 25 bps in February and by 50 bps in March. Its next meeting is on May 21.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno has flagged the need for “deeper” rate cuts as the Philippines, like many countries, grapples with the severe economic and health effects of the virus pandemic.
Reported infections crossed 2.05 million and more than 136,600 people have died worldwide, a Reuters tally showed by 0200 GMT. The Philippines has 5,453 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia, and 349 deaths.
The Philippines, among the first regional nations to take drastic measures against the virus by ordering quarantine for half of the population of more than 107 million, is forecast to post zero growth this year in the government’s best-case scenario.
The Philippines “is now facing a once-in-a-lifetime crisis” calling for “bolder but appropriate moves” by the central bank, Diokno said on Sunday.
The central bank has the authority to slash banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 200 bps points more this year. That will be on top of its cut of 200 bps last month in the ratio to boost liquidity in the economy.
Curbs for nearly a month on movement and gatherings in and around the capital, Manila, have dampened domestic consumption, a key driver of economic growth.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines begins mass COVID-19 testing 
Special
World
More than 13,000 overseas workers return to the Philippines

Latest updates

Bangladesh rescues 382 Rohingya drifting at sea for weeks
Emirati singer Hussein Al-Jassmi to join global star-studded benefit telecast
Japan to expand state of emergency to rest of country
Philippine central bank makes off-cycle policy rate cut to counter virus
Apple’s new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.