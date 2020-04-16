You are here

Israeli president asks parliament to choose prime minister

Former military chief Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to reach a power-sharing deal, which could plunge Israel into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over a year. (Reuters)
Israeli president asks parliament to choose prime minister

  • Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu have three weeks to wrap up a deal
  • Otherwise, the Knesset would dissolve and trigger another election
JERUSALEM: Israel’s president Thursday asked the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving the parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
President Reuven Rivlin made the move after his prime minister-designate, former military chief Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to reach a power-sharing deal by a midnight deadline.
Although the deadline passed, Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White party said they would continue their negotiations toward an “emergency” unity government meant to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis.

The sides officially have three weeks to wrap up a deal. Otherwise, the Knesset would dissolve and trigger another election.
But Netanyahu appears to have gained some leverage. With Gantz no longer holding the presidential “mandate” to put together a coalition, Netanyahu could search for other options.
A total of 59 lawmakers have endorsed Netanyahu, leaving him just shy of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. While continuing to speak to Gantz, he may also try to lure two lawmakers from his opposition in hopes of putting together a narrow government.

Dubai issues new movement permit restrictions

Dubai issues new movement permit restrictions

DUBAI: New restrictions have been imposed on Dubai’s movement permits, rationing households to one every three days, as the country continues in its efforts to contain the coronavirus spread.
People will only be allowed to leave their homes once every three days to buy essential goods at grocery stores or pharmacies, while withdrawing cash from ATMs will be allowed once every five days, according to the permit application website.

Individuals with emergency cases will be allowed to leave their homes twice a day, the statement added.
The movement permit system was introduced in March, while imposing fines on violators of the system was later announced.
The total number of infected people with coronavirus in the UAE has reached 5,365, with 33 deaths. The country has also recorded 1,034 recoveries.

