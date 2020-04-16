Yemeni convicted of terror attack at Riyadh show executed

DUBAI: A Yemeni convicted of committing an armed terrorist attack after he stabbed two people during a show in Riyadh was executed on Thursday, a statement from the Saudi interior ministry said.

Imad Abdulqawi Al-Mansouri, stabbed members of a show team participating in the Riyadh season, as well as a security guard, the ministry statement said.

Al-Mansouri was executed in Riyadh.

“Al-Mansouri is also accused of terrorizing people and causing chaos and terror amongst the audience, assigned by one of the leaders of Al-Qaeda terrorist organization in Yemen,” the statement added.

He was captured by security and referred to the Specialized Criminal Court.

The convict filmed himself with his mobile phone, before the attack, while wearing a mask and delivering a poem inciting violence. He later sent the video to others via WhatsApp.