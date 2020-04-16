You are here

Yemeni convicted of terror attack at Riyadh show executed

Above, a video grab of the moment the Yemeni convict attacked performers on a Riyadh stage. (Social media)
DUBAI: A Yemeni convicted of committing an armed terrorist attack after he stabbed two people during a show in Riyadh was executed on Thursday, a statement from the Saudi interior ministry said.

Imad Abdulqawi Al-Mansouri, stabbed members of a show team participating in the Riyadh season, as well as a security guard, the ministry statement said.

Al-Mansouri was executed in Riyadh.

“Al-Mansouri is also accused of terrorizing people and causing chaos and terror amongst the audience, assigned by one of the leaders of Al-Qaeda terrorist organization in Yemen,” the statement added.

He was captured by security and referred to the Specialized Criminal Court.

The convict filmed himself with his mobile phone, before the attack, while wearing a mask and delivering a poem inciting violence. He later sent the video to others via WhatsApp.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Guterres expressed his deep gratitude for the Kingdom’s announcement of providing $500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen, its efforts in achieving advanced results and the aiding the Yemeni parties reach a desired peace deal.
“The UN highly appreciates the great efforts of His Highness the Crown Prince in this regard,” Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General also praised the Kingdom’s great efforts in leading the G20, and the initiatives it has presented in the framework of the international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness in all that would achieve the interest, security and stability of the Yemeni people, stressing that the Kingdom will continue to play its role in preserving the security and stability of the region and the world.e Kingdom’s announcement of providing $500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen, its efforts in achieving advanced results and the aiding the Yemeni parties reach a desired peace deal.

