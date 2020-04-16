With the current coronavirus pandemic well underway, Sayidaty has decided to go online starting with its next issue, so you don’t have to leave home to grab your copy of the magazine.
Issue 2040 is now available to read and offers a breadth of content for readers to enjoy. This month’s selection of interviews, features and articles include:
▪ Saudi Female Doctors And Nurses On The Frontline Of The Coronavirus Outbreak
▪ Is Working Remotely At Home An Opportunity To Reignite Your Love?
▪ Are You Aware Of Prevention Tips In Times Of Covid-19?
▪ 8 Tips For Keeping Your Family Safe During The Lockdown
▪ 7 Essentials For Your Summer Look, Plus A Comprehensive Guide For Hair Care At Home
▪ Your Health Matters: The World is Asking About A Treatment. Do we Have The Answer?
▪ Layla Olwi: Spending Time With My Son Khaled During Lockdown
▪ Shama’a Muhammad: How Coronanavirus Has Distanced Me From My Family
Stay at home, stay with Sayidaty.
Readers can enjoy Sayidaty magazine from the comfort of their homes
https://arab.news/5avq3
Readers can enjoy Sayidaty magazine from the comfort of their homes
With the current coronavirus pandemic well underway, Sayidaty has decided to go online starting with its next issue, so you don’t have to leave home to grab your copy of the magazine.