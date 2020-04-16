Readers can enjoy Sayidaty magazine from the comfort of their homes

You are here

With the current coronavirus pandemic well underway, Sayidaty has decided to go online starting with its next issue, so you don’t have to leave home to grab your copy of the magazine.
Issue 2040 is now available to read and offers a breadth of content for readers to enjoy. This month’s selection of interviews, features and articles include:
▪ Saudi Female Doctors And Nurses On The Frontline Of The Coronavirus Outbreak
▪ Is Working Remotely At Home An Opportunity To Reignite Your Love?
▪ Are You Aware Of Prevention Tips In Times Of Covid-19?
▪ 8 Tips For Keeping Your Family Safe During The Lockdown
▪ 7 Essentials For Your Summer Look, Plus A Comprehensive Guide For Hair Care At Home
▪ Your Health Matters: The World is Asking About A Treatment. Do we Have The Answer?
▪ Layla Olwi: Spending Time With My Son Khaled During Lockdown
▪ Shama’a Muhammad: How Coronanavirus Has Distanced Me From My Family
Stay at home, stay with Sayidaty. 

Dubai Heights Academy (DHA), a British curriculum school located in the heart of Al-Barsha South, Dubai, has shared their top tips for maintaining a healthy well-being while learning from home.

It can be hard for both parents and children to maintain a routine when facing an entire day spent in the house — things can quickly become unstructured. However, it is widely known that a healthy body equals a healthy mind, with healthy eating, drinking water, getting plenty of rest and exercise key to achieving this. 

Paul King, head of PE at Dubai Heights Academy, said: “With children unable to return to their normal school routines until the beginning of the new academic year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing measures implemented by the UAE government, placing a focus on staying fit, strong, healthy and positive has never been more important for children.”

“While it is commonly known that exercise improves physical health, the positive impact daily exercise can have on mental health and wellbeing, especially for children, can sometimes be overlooked. 

“As children across the country continue to adjust to their new home learning environment, daily exercise can provide them with an effective stress outlet, improve motivation and learning, help maintain a positive wellbeing and also allow children to develop a feeling of achievement.”

 

