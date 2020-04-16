You are here

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

Britain's Prince William speaks via videolink as he officially opens the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham, in the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), England, Thursday April 16, 2020. (AP)
  • "It is too early to make a change," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC
LONDON: The British government was on Thursday expected to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is peaking but also warnings of more deaths to come.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recuperates after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19, met with ministers and officials to finalise the plans.
An announcement is due later but the government has already said that, with the death toll approaching 13,000 and still rising, now is not the time to rescind the stay-at-home order imposed on March 23.
"It is too early to make a change," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Thursday.
"Whilst we've seen a flattening of the number of cases, and thankfully a flattening of the number of deaths, that hasn't started to come down yet. And as far as I'm concerned that is still far too high."
He said the vast majority of Britons had followed rules not to go out except for exercise and to buy essential items.
"I don't want to put all of that good effort to waste," said Hancock, who himself has also had coronavirus but recovered quickly.
"Because if we just released all the measures then this virus would run rampant once again, and we can't let that happen."
He did not say how long the lockdown would continue, but the law states that the measures must be reviewed every 21 days.
England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said Wednesday that the outbreak was peaking but warned the numbers of deaths would keep rising.
Health ministry figures show 12,868 people in hospital in Britain have so far died, making it one of the worst affected countries in the global outbreak.
The main opposition Labour party supports extending the lockdown, but has called for the government to set out its exit strategy -- a demand ministers say is premature.
There are particular concerns about the slow expansion of testing for coronavirus, something many people believe is crucial to easing the confinement measures.
Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London and a government adviser, said Thursday there must be a "single-minded emphasis in government" on scaling up testing and contact tracing.
Speaking to BBC radio, he added that even then, "it's not going to be going back to normal".
"We will have to maintain some form of social distancing, a significant level of social distancing, probably indefinitely until we have a vaccine available."
The government says it currently has capacity to test 35,000 people a day, but wants to reach 100,000 by the end of the month.
Among the dead are 27 staff who work for the state-run National Health Service (NHS), Hancock confirmed.
They include 28-year-old pregnant nurse, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who died on Sunday.
The baby, a little girl, was delivered by caesarean section before she died and is said by the hospital to be doing well.
"We are all deeply touched and moved by deaths of nurses like this," Hancock said.
But healthcare staff have repeatedly warned they are not getting the protective equipment they need, amid shortages of gowns, gloves, masks and visors.
Dave Prentis, head of Britain's biggest trade union Unison, warned that "for all the warm words and promises about supplies of protective equipment, the situation appears to be getting worse, not better".
In a rare piece of good news, a World War II veteran doing sponsored laps of his garden has now raised more than £12 million ($15 million, 13.8 million euros) for the NHS.
Captain Tom Moore, 99, completed 100 laps of his 25-metre (82-foot) garden -- using a walking frame -- before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

Topics: UK Coronavirus lockdown

LONDON: A mosque in northwest England will open its doors to end-of-life patients at the end of April, in a community initiative that aims to free up hospital beds amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Masjid E Ghosia in Bolton temporarily closed to worshippers ahead of a lockdown in Britain that came into force on March 23 to prevent the spread of the virus. 
But its hall and 12 rooms, which are normally used for community functions and children’s Islamic classes, will instead provide end-of-life care to 23 people who need it, under the guidance of Dr. Mohammed Jiva MBE, 50, who came up with the initiative and is leading it.
He is being supported by a group of Muslim doctors, including Dr. Zahid Chauhan OBE, whose work with the homeless has been recognized by the queen, Bolton Local Medical Committee Chairman Dr. Sharif Uddin, and Dr. Rauf Munshi, a consultant acute physician at the Bolton National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust. 
Jiva, a fulltime GP who is also CEO of the Rochdale and Bury Medical Committee and the British Hajj delegation, came up with the idea of using the mosque premises to care for patients for whom hospitals feel they cannot do much.     
He said he wanted the mosque to continue being a community hub during the coronavirus pandemic, and to use its facilities to look after end-of-life patients to reduce the burden on local hospitals.
The idea was enthusiastically agreed to by the mosque committee, which had invited Jiva to advise them on putting in place restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before the lockdown was announced.   
“The committee wanted to see the mosque used for all faiths, not just Muslims, and give back to the community — not just the Muslim community but also the wider community,” he told Arab News. 
“They wanted the community to see that when it really comes down to a crisis, the mosque, its committee and its facilities are there at the community’s disposal to help it out.”
Jiva said based on experiences of countries such as Italy, Spain and France, the UK will struggle for health care facilities when it reaches the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. 
“It’s likely that there are certain cohorts of our community who are automatically going to be refused access to interventional health care because of their ages or their longstanding medical problems,” he said. 
“Difficult decisions are being made across the country about who out of a group of people will be given a ventilation bed based on the probability of their recovery. It’s a difficult decision and an ethical one that hospitals will have to make,” he said. 

Dr. Mohammed Jiva teaches children who attend classes at the mosque how to wash their hands properly before the coronavirus lockdown. (File/Supplied)


“If hospitals have patients who they feel they can’t do much for, they can discharge them. If discharging them back home or into care homes isn’t an option, they may want to consider using us, and we’ll provide them with care,” he added.      
“Although we’d prefer for people to be looked after in their homes, there will be cases of patients where the home environment isn’t adequate because they live alone, for example,” Jiva said.
“Even when the lockdown ends, there may be people who need to go out and work and can’t stay at home for 14 days because their end-of-life loved one has suspected or diagnosed COVID-19. If these patients came and stayed with us, their family would still be able to leave the house and go to work or wherever else they need to go.” 
Jiva said the response to his call for volunteers and donations to man and fund the initiative has been overwhelming, with 60 people volunteering their services and £10,000 ($12,485) raised in donations within weeks.
He has received calls and emails from all sections of society since writing a letter asking for people to volunteer. 
Volunteers include GPs, hospital doctors, nurses, opticians, orthoptists, pharmacists, non-medical professionals, and people who have no health care experience but are willing to use their facilities to help the project.
“For example, one of the main volunteers who works with me at the moment has a fleet of cars and vans that are grounded because of the lockdown, and he said he’d fulfil our transport needs — whether that be transporting goods or patients for free,” Jiva said.
“When the call for donations went out, we received thousands of pounds to help us buy the beds, chairs, desks, drugs cabinets, defibrillator machines and other things we needed to buy. It also gives us flexibility to employ professional staff to work at certain times of the day when we can’t staff the venue, especially as this will be an overnight facility. Many volunteers offer their services during the day and can’t work during the evenings.”
When asked how overstretched doctors and health care workers will find the time to volunteer at the mosque, Jiva said a rota system for volunteers that he is developing will allow the smooth running of the facility and highlight gaps in the provision of care that may need to be filled. 
“Certain doctors and health care staff have half days or days off from their work, during which they’ll volunteer. This is where we need to get the rota in place, so we can find the voids where we may need to incorporate professional employed staff to make sure we have 24/7 cover,” he added.    
“We have over 60 volunteers for now. If we need volunteers they’ll be forthcoming, and if we need funding that will also be forthcoming.”   

Topics: Coronavirus UK mosque

