How WWII veteran Tom Moore, 99, captured the UK's heart, raising £13m for health workers

More than £100,000 raised for family of pregnant nurse who died from coronavirus

LONDON: More than £100,000 ($125,000) has been raised for the newborn baby of a pregnant nurse who died from COVID-19 in the UK.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who died on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus, was delivered successfully of a daughter by caesarean section.

Agyapong, 28, had worked as a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in the south of England for five years.

She tested positive on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital where she worked on April 7, according to the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

She was dead five days later.

A fundraising page set up by friends to help the baby — also called Mary — and Agyapong’s family had raised more than £100,000 by Thursday morning.

"Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across and her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable,” her friends said on the fundraising page. “You will forever be in our hearts Mary. Your memories are still with us and we will cherish them forever until we meet again. We will forever miss you.”

According to the hospital, the baby is “doing well,” although it is not known if it has been infected with the coronavirus. Agyapong’s husband was also tested for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating.

David Carter, chief executive of the Bedfordshire trust, told the BBC she was a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time.”