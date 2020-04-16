You are here

World War Two (WWII) veteran, 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, with a Guard of Honour formed by members of the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, as he completes his 100th lap of his garden in Marston Moretaine, north of London, to raise money for Britain's National Health Service. (Reuters)
How WWII veteran Tom Moore, 99, captured the UK's heart, raising £13m for health workers

LONDON: A 99-year-old British World War II veteran on Thursday completed 100 laps of his garden in a fundraising challenge for health care staff that has “captured the heart of the nation,” raising more than £13 million ($16.2 million, 14.9 million euros).
“Incredible and now words fail me,” said Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, after finishing the laps of his 25-meter garden with the help of his walking frame.
Moore initially set himself the goal of raising £1,000 for a National Health Service charity in time for his 100th birthday at the end of the month, after receiving treatment for cancer and a broken hip.
But his efforts — a rare bit of good news during the global coronavirus pandemic that has killed almost 13,000 people in Britain alone — have made him a star in his own country and abroad, with the government suggesting honors may be in order.
“Thank you all for your amazing support. It has been a memorable experience. Thank you so much,” he wrote on Twitter.
The final lap of his garden in Bedfordshire, south England, was met with a guard of honor from the Yorkshire Regiment and broadcast live on British TV.
“I’m surrounded by the right kind of people,” Moore told the BBC. “I’m feeling fine, I hope you are all feeling fine too.”
Previously he has spoken of his admiration for medical staff.
“In the last war it was soldiers in uniform on the front line. This time our army are the doctors and nurses (in) uniforms,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this week.
“We will survive this.”
A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “Tom has captured the heart of the nation with his heroic effort.
“From his military contributions to his support for NHS staff, Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion,” he said.
“The prime minister will certainly be looking at ways to recognize Tom for his heroic efforts.”
Johnson is currently off work recovering from coronavirus after being released on Sunday from a week-long stay in hospital.
More than 690,000 people have contributed funds, and the rush of donations caused the JustGiving page to temporarily crash.
His efforts have been lauded around the world.
“Captain Moore, we are truly impressed on this side of the pond. I think you’re remarkable, what you’ve done is an inspiration,” said US TV star Judge Judy in a video message.
“Congratulations on your fantastic success,” added Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu. “I invite you and your whole family to one of my concerts.”
England cricket icon Ben Stokes said the funds raised “for the real heroes today is simply sensational.”
“I hope I’m moving just as well as you at 50, never mind 100,” he joked.
The veteran has also received online support from former Manchester United and Arsenal football captains Rio Ferdinand and Tony Adams and Olympic gold medallist Kelly Holmes.

LONDON: More than £100,000 ($125,000) has been raised for the newborn baby of a pregnant nurse who died from COVID-19 in the UK.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who died on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus, was delivered successfully of a daughter by caesarean section.

Agyapong, 28, had worked as a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in the south of England for five years.

She tested positive on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital where she worked on April 7, according to the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

She was dead five days later.

A fundraising page set up by friends to help the baby — also called Mary — and Agyapong’s family had raised more than £100,000 by Thursday morning.

"Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across and her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable,” her friends said on the fundraising page. “You will forever be in our hearts Mary. Your memories are still with us and we will cherish them forever until we meet again. We will forever miss you.”

According to the hospital, the baby is “doing well,” although it is not known if it has been infected with the coronavirus. Agyapong’s husband was also tested for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating.

David Carter, chief executive of the Bedfordshire trust, told the BBC she was a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time.”

