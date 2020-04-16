RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 518 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths from the illness on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 195 were recorded in Jeddah, 91 in Madinah, 84 in Riyadh, 58 in Makkah and 38 in Dammam.
The health ministry added that 59 patients have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 990.
There have been 6,380 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia announces 4 deaths, 518 new cases of coronavirus
https://arab.news/wc6f7
Saudi Arabia announces 4 deaths, 518 new cases of coronavirus
- The health ministry said 59 patients have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 990
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 518 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths from the illness on Thursday.