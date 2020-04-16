You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 4 deaths, 518 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 4 deaths, 518 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 518 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths from the illness on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wc6f7

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 deaths, 518 new cases of coronavirus

  • The health ministry said 59 patients have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 990
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 518 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths from the illness on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 195 were recorded in Jeddah, 91 in Madinah, 84 in Riyadh, 58 in Makkah and 38 in Dammam.
The health ministry added that 59 patients have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 990.
There have been 6,380 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
UN thanks Saudi Arabia for Yemen humanitarian aid amid coronavirus
Special
World
UK mosque to care for end-of-life patients in fight against coronavirus

Yemeni convicted of terror attack at Riyadh show executed

Updated 16 April 2020
Arab News

Yemeni convicted of terror attack at Riyadh show executed

Updated 16 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A Yemeni convicted of committing an armed terrorist attack after he stabbed two people during a show in Riyadh was executed on Thursday, a statement from the Saudi interior ministry said.

Imad Abdulqawi Al-Mansouri, stabbed members of a show team participating in the Riyadh season, as well as a security guard, the ministry statement said.

Al-Mansouri was executed in Riyadh.

“Al-Mansouri is also accused of terrorizing people and causing chaos and terror amongst the audience, assigned by one of the leaders of Al-Qaeda terrorist organization in Yemen,” the statement added.

He was captured by security and referred to the Specialized Criminal Court.

The convict filmed himself with his mobile phone, before the attack, while wearing a mask and delivering a poem inciting violence. He later sent the video to others via WhatsApp.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Yemeni stabber at Riyadh show received orders from Al-Qaeda
Saudi Arabia
Four people stabbed in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 4 deaths, 518 new cases of coronavirus
WWII veteran, 99, Tom Moore captures hearts of nation raising £13m for UK health workers
More than £100,000 raised for family of pregnant nurse who died from coronavirus
THE BREAKDOWN: Khaled Takreti — ‘Notre-Dame’
UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.