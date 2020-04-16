You are here

Britain's ambassador to Saudi Arabia praises Kingdom's efforts to repatriate Britons

Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton thanks the Kingdom for its efforts to repatriate British nationals back to the UK. (Screenshot from video)
  • Crompton said he looks forward to working with the Saudi authorities to arrange more of these flights in the coming weeks
  • He wished Saudis good health during this “difficult time”
LONDON: Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has thanked the Kingdom for its efforts to repatriate British nationals back to the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been cooperating with Saudi authorities since the beginning of the crisis to organize six flights to Britain from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam for more than 1,100 Britons,” Neil Crompton said, in a video posted on Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry Twitter account.

He thanked the Saudi authorities for arranging transport for Britons from all parts of the Kingdom to airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
He also thanked the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Saudia airlines for their cooperation in organizing the flights.
He added that he looks forward to working with the Saudi authorities to arrange more of these flights in the coming weeks and wished Saudis good health during this “difficult time.”

Deal signed to help needy families in KSA's Northern Borders Region  

ARAR: Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region, on Thursday witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement to identify needy families affected by the precautionary measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement, signed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saed Charity Association, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is in line with the initiative launched by Prince Faisal to respond to the needs of people, and communicate with businessmen in the region providing support.

Prince Faisal called on people of the region to help each other through the initiative, to support security men and health workers in performing their duties, and assist families in need whose jobs have been affected by the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown period.

Prince Faisal said that the initiative provides reliable charitable channels for companies seeking to assume their social responsibilities, and for affluent individuals who wish to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and alleviate its consequences.

The objectives of the initiative include honoring health workers and security men, providing 9,732 food parcels and health bags to needy families and to beneficiaries of social security, and procuring 3,659 tablet devices for students.

