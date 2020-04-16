Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia praises Kingdom’s efforts to repatriate Britons

Deal signed to help needy families in KSA's Northern Borders Region

ARAR: Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region, on Thursday witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement to identify needy families affected by the precautionary measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement, signed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saed Charity Association, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is in line with the initiative launched by Prince Faisal to respond to the needs of people, and communicate with businessmen in the region providing support.

Prince Faisal called on people of the region to help each other through the initiative, to support security men and health workers in performing their duties, and assist families in need whose jobs have been affected by the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown period.

Prince Faisal said that the initiative provides reliable charitable channels for companies seeking to assume their social responsibilities, and for affluent individuals who wish to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and alleviate its consequences.

The objectives of the initiative include honoring health workers and security men, providing 9,732 food parcels and health bags to needy families and to beneficiaries of social security, and procuring 3,659 tablet devices for students.