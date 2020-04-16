Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia praises Kingdom’s efforts to repatriate Britons

LONDON: Britain’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has thanked the Kingdom for its efforts to repatriate British nationals back to the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been cooperating with Saudi authorities since the beginning of the crisis to organize six flights to Britain from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam for more than 1,100 Britons,” Neil Crompton said, in a video posted on Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry Twitter account.
He thanked the Saudi authorities for arranging transport for Britons from all parts of the Kingdom to airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
He also thanked the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Saudia airlines for their cooperation in organizing the flights.
He added that he looks forward to working with the Saudi authorities to arrange more of these flights in the coming weeks and wished Saudis good health during this “difficult time.”