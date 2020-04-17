You are here

Global oil market undergoing ‘historic shock,’ warns OPEC

A police officer wearing a protective mask keeps watch as a Kuwaiti oil tanker unloads crude oil at the port of Qingdao, in China. Crude prices have fallen by up to two-thirds following the introduction of lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

  • Worldwide investment tumbling as coronavirus, recession deliver ‘abrupt, extreme’ jolt to demand, report says
PARIS: The OPEC oil group said on Thursday that the world market for crude is undergoing an unprecedented jolt due to coronavirus mitigation measures that have hit demand.

“The oil market is currently undergoing a historic shock that is abrupt, extreme and at global scale,” said the group of producer nations in its latest monthly report.

The group forecasts a historical drop of around 6.8 million barrels per day (mbd) in average daily demand for 2020, with the worst contraction of 20 mbd in April.

Those forecasts are less severe than those released on Wednesday by the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based organization that advises major energy-consuming nations.

It forecast the drop in demand in April to be around 29 mbd, and 9.3 mbd overall in 2020.

OPEC and its allies struck a deal at the weekend to scale back output by around 10 mbd, but oil prices have not rallied as traders see it as insufficient given the magnitude of the drop in demand.

OPEC also revised down its forecasts for non-OPEC supplies. It now sees these as falling by 1.5 mbd for the year. It had previously expected the US to have been responsible for most non-OPEC production growth, but now forecasts US output to drop by 0.15 mbd.

The rise of US oil production thanks to the tapping of shale deposits has disrupted the global markets in recent years as ample supplies have weighed on prices, forcing OPEC and its allies to restrain production.

The rapid drop in oil demand thanks to lockdowns introduced to stem the spread of coronavirus saw crude prices tumble by two-thirds from their levels at the beginning of the year has also hit investment.

“These restrictions have led to tumbling fuel consumption, amid product inventory builds, severely damaging jet fuel markets and driving gasoline margins into negative territory,” said the group.

OPEC said capital expenditure  fell to its lowest level in 13 years. “The impact of coronavirus, ensuing global economic recession and oil demand shock, will also lead to supply disruptions,” it warned.

Topics: Oil

Cathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots

  • The carrier has grounded most of its planes because of falling demand
  • Last month Cathay announced the closure of its Vancouver cabin crew base, with 147 crew, as part of a business review
SYDNEY: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways will lay off 286 cabin crew based in the United States and furlough 201 pilots based in Australia and Britain, it said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted global travel.
The carrier has grounded most of its planes because of falling demand, flying only a skeleton network in April and May to major destinations such as Beijing, Los Angeles, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver that makes up 3 percent of normal capacity.
In a statement, Cathay said it was communicating with the affected cabin crew based in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as their union.
The airline said it was standing down 129 Airbus pilots in Australia from May 1 until around June 30, although the end date could change.
“Australia-based pilots are encouraged to bring forward their leave or apply for Cathay Pacific’s reduced salary scheme,” it added.
Its 72 London-based Boeing Co. 777 pilots will be furloughed and receive government assistance, if eligible, while pilots based in the United States and Canada are voting on a reduced salary scheme, the airline said.
Last month Cathay announced the closure of its Vancouver cabin crew base, with 147 crew, as part of a business review.
On Thursday, it said it was exploring options to ride out the storm and doing all it could to preserve cash. One day this week, it had carried just 302 passengers, compared to around 100,000 on a typical day.

Topics: aviation Cathay Pacific

