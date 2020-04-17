Abu Dhabi issues fines, warnings on establishments for price violations

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi government has issued 30 violations and 375 warnings to various commercial establishments involving non-compliance on price monitoring regulations covering fruits, vegetables and consumer goods.

The citations were a result of 31,223 inspection visits of commercial centers, restaurants, mobile food outlets, coffee shops, sales outlets, vegetables, fruits and fish stores and beauty salons by inspectors from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

A total of 815 counterfeit products were confiscated by the department during the inspections, state news agency WAM reported.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al-Balooshi, the ADDED undersecretary, emphasized the necessity of cooperation to overcome the coronavirus crisis and to maintain market stability in the emirate.