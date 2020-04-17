You are here

  • Home
  • Poorer countries face big risks in easing virus restrictions

Poorer countries face big risks in easing virus restrictions

Wealthier Western countries are considering how to ease lockdown restrictions and start taking gradual steps toward reviving business and daily life. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4fpr

Updated 17 April 2020
AP

Poorer countries face big risks in easing virus restrictions

  • Even a spirited public debate about an exit strategy, common now in Europe, seems unthinkable in countries battered by conflict, corruption or poverty
  • Easing lockdowns could increase infections and quickly overwhelm hospitals with limited beds and breathing machines
Updated 17 April 2020
AP

BEIRUT: As some wealthier Western nations begin easing coronavirus restrictions, many developing countries, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, want to do it too, but they cannot afford the luxury of any missteps.
They lack the key tools — a sturdy economy, well-equipped hospitals and large-scale testing — that are needed for finding their way out of the pandemic.
Even a spirited public debate about an exit strategy, common now in Europe, seems unthinkable in countries battered by conflict, corruption or poverty.
Consider Lebanon, a tiny country teetering on the abyss of bankruptcy with a fragile health system and a restless population. A monthlong lockdown has thrown tens of thousands more people into poverty, putting pressure on the government to loosen restrictions. But medical resources are limited, prompting doctors to advocate for continuing them, even at the risk of a social explosion.
It’s the same in many developing countries: Easing lockdowns could increase infections and quickly overwhelm hospitals with limited beds and breathing machines. Keeping restrictions in place risks social upheaval and more economic losses.
At the same time, inadequate testing and a lack of transparency could lead to misguided decisions, said Rabah Arezki, chief economist for the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank and a senior fellow at the Middle East Initiative.
“I worry that a disorderly release of the lockdown would be doing more harm than good in the context that we are navigating without statistics and relevant data,” he said.
Even wealthy nations have little room to maneuver.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, announced a slight easing of restrictions, including reopening most shops next week. But Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned that restarting the economy too quickly could rapidly overwhelm its comparatively robust health care system.
Western nations also face a severe economic downturn, but the impact is softened by massive government rescue programs for businesses and struggling families, including $2.2 trillion in the United States. EU countries have agreed on a $550 billion package and are working on tax breaks and other measures to cushion the impact.
The global community is offering help to poorer nations. The International Monetary Fund said it's prepared to commit its $1 trillion in lending capacity to needy nations. The world’s richest countries agreed to temporarily freeze poor nations’ debt obligations, mainly in Africa.
Pakistan's prime minister has gone further, appealing to richer countries and international financial institutions to write off the debts of poorer countries. In a sign of growing desperation, a stampede this month at a food distribution center in Punjab province killed one man and injured dozens.
In Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country where one in three people lives in poverty, the government has opted for a partial lockdown that includes a nighttime curfew, fearing a full closure would devastate a fragile economy.
Lebanon has been hesitant to apply for IMF assistance mainly due to reservations by the powerful Hezbollah group that it would come with conditions and encourage political interference.
Even before the pandemic, Lebanon was one of the world's most indebted countries and struggled to come up with a reform plan that would unlock billions in international aid.
In early March, the government defaulted on its sovereign debt. The currency has lost up to 60% of its value, inflation has soared, and banks have imposed capital controls on cash withdrawals and transfers, putting more strain on hospitals struggling to pay workers.
Firas Abiad, director of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, said the financial crisis also disrupted the import of medical supplies, leading to shortages of urgently needed protective equipment.
Lebanon must expand testing, including in rural areas and refugee camps, and trace patients before restrictions can be eased, Abiad said.
In Yemen, Libya and Syria, where years of conflict have led to humanitarian disasters, there is fear that the scope of the outbreak is unknown due to a lack of testing, supplies and trained professionals.
In Africa, the virus has been confirmed in 52 of 54 countries, and lockdowns appear to be choking the continent’s already vulnerable food supply.
South Africa, with the continent’s most cases, has been able to slow the pace of infections with a strict lockdown that will last at least through April. But Africa’s most industrialized economy was already in recession before the virus, and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said restrictions must remain until the country can be sure to minimize the loss of life.
In Lebanon, there’s no reliable social safety net. It announced plans to give about $120 per needed family three weeks ago, but even that tiny aid has yet to materialize. Meanwhile, prices have more than doubled and its currency hit its highest pound-to-dollar exchange rate ever this week.
Lebanon was among the first countries in the Middle East to close schools in February, followed by restaurants, and a total lockdown on March 16. Those measures are in place until at least April 26.
The IMF projected this week that Lebanon’s economy will shrink by 12% in 2020 — the biggest contraction in the region.
There is concern that anti-corruption protests that began in October might re-ignite with more ferocity as conditions worsen. Small demonstrations already have broken out despite the lockdown. Last month, a Beirut taxi driver set his car ablaze after being fined for violating restrictions. In early April, a Syrian refugee died after setting himself on fire to protest his conditions.
Legislator Assem Araji, who heads parliament’s health committee, urged patience, saying a continued lockdown “is better than an uncontrolled spread of the disease” in a country of 5 million that also hosts about 1 million Syrian refugees.
But Hassan Sharif, a 42-year-old minibus driver from the eastern city of Baalbek, said he lost his income and can barely feed his two children.
“We have reached a level of total despair and will return to the street (to protest), because dying of corona is easier than dying of hunger,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines reports 25 coronavirus deaths, 218 more cases
Middle-East
Jordan to pay part of private sector workers’ salaries amid coronavirus

UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says

Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says

  • Professor Anthony Costello: We were too slow with a number of things. But we can make sure in the second wave we are not too slow
  • The United Kingdom has the fifth highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France
Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government was too slow to react on a number of fronts to the novel coronavirus outbreak that could cause the deaths of 40,000 people in the United Kingdom, a leading public health professor said on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls that other European leaders imposed but then closed down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.
So far, more than 13,729 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger.
“Where were the system errors that led us to have probably the highest death rates in Europe?” Anthony Costello, professor of International Child Health and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health, told the Health and Social Care Committee.
“And we have to face the reality of that: We were too slow with a number of things. But we can make sure in the second wave we are not too slow.”
The United Kingdom has the fifth highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, though the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.
Costello said the death toll in the United Kingdom could reach as much as 40,000 and that just 10-15% of the population might then have immunity.
“The recent estimates, even from the chief scientific officer, is that after this wave — we could see 40,000 deaths by the time it’s over — we could only have maybe 10%, 15% of the population infected or covered,” he said.
“So the idea of herd immunity would mean another five, six waves maybe in order to get to 60%.”
Donna Kinnair, chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, told the committee that there was still an issue over testing front line health professionals in Britain.
Under questioning from lawmakers, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in care homes was higher than 2%, adding he was concerned about how the novel coronavirus was spreading in places housing vulnerable people.
Asked whether it was likely that less than 2% of COVID deaths were in care homes, Hancock told a parliamentary committee: “No,” adding that the less than 2% figure was out of date.
“I can say with a high degree of confidence that the number and the proportion are higher than what you say,” Hancock said.
Hancock said mass community testing was part of the British strategy and said he was expanding testing to include the police, the fire service, prison staff, critical local authority staff, the judiciary, and the work and pensions ministry.
Asked about mass community testing, he said: “It is part of the strategy, we will be introducing it when we can.”
He said it would be delivered as the government expanded commercial swab testing capabilities and was able to get a mass antibody test that was accurate enough to be used.

Topics: United Kingdom Boris Johnson Coronavirus

Related

World
UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown
World
How WWII veteran Tom Moore, 99, captured the UK's heart, raising £16m for health workers

Latest updates

Algeria mobilizes prisoners to make virus protection gear
Amazon prepping to launch super-fast grocery delivery service in UK
UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says
Screening in Makkah and Madinah identifies new coronavirus cases, Kingdom’s total hits 7,000
Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.