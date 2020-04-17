Focus: What we can learn from China’s first quarters, macroeconomic numbers and why the risk on sentiment may not be here to stay

What happened:

US first-time jobless claims jumped by another 5.25 million for the week ending April 10, bringing total jobless claims above 22 million over the last four weeks and unemployment to 14 percent. Job gains since 2009 were lost within the span of one month.

China’s numbers were likewise pessimistic. Gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter declined by 6.8 percent. This constitutes the biggest decline since quarterly GDP numbers were recorded in 1992. Retail sales were down 15.8 percent for the quarter and investments 16.1 percent.

European car sales were down by 52 percent, yet most European car makers showed gains by Friday mid-morning session, banking on a gradual reopening of economies.

Following European announcements regarding an easing of lockdowns, US President Trump yielded to the authority of state governors. He announced guidelines to reopen the economy, leaving timing to the states and taking into consideration that they were affected by the virus to varying degrees. Governors will take infection rates and test results into consideration before moving into the first phase of gradually opening their economies.

Background:

The Chinese GDP numbers ended decades of uninterrupted growth since the 1970s. Industrial production — down by only 1 percent — was a positive note and an indication of the economy coming out of lockdown. The differential between industrial production and consumer spending suggests that while workers returned to work during the week, they remained holed up at home over the weekend. This might be an indication of how the US and European economies could behave as they come out of lockdown, which will have ramifications for various sectors such as capital goods, cars, hospitality and luxury.

The earnings season for the luxury sector offers great insight into consumer behavior during the pandemic. L’Oréal earnings were only down by 4.8 percent, while those of LVMH were down by a much larger 17.1 percent, perhaps owing to the fact that LVMH produces high-end luxury items like handbags, which are less of a necessity in a lockdown economy. L’Oréal CEO Jean Paul Agon highlighted the importance of e-commerce for his company’s results. Going forward, we can expect similar developments and trajectories for many consumer goods.

All stock markets showed gains across the globe by Friday mid-morning CEST. S&P Futures were up too.

We should, however, not get ahead of ourselves. The 2008 financial crisis saw global liquidity implode, which could be addressed in a targeted way. The great lockdown crisis constitutes unchartered territory, with most major economies shutting down simultaneously. Rising unemployment will lead to major dislocations across the globe. Some phenomena, like working from home, will have a lasting impact on all sectors, especially transportation and commercial real estate.

Where we go from here:

In light of the phenomena mentioned above, it is too early to interpret the April stock market gains as a continued risk-on sentiment. We have too little data on how economies will behave once they emerge from lockdown. A second outbreak of the pandemic is within the realm of possibilities and would have a devastating impact on any recovery. We also do not yet know what shape any recovery will take — V, U, W? These uncertainties are reflected by US treasury yields, which remain high despite rallying stock markets.

While countries have not yet achieved agreement on increasing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) drawing rights, the organization will deploy existing special drawing rights in favor of emerging economies who need them. The IMF has doubled emergency and concessional financing and moved swiftly in using its $1 trillion facility. Fifty countries have received either financing or debt relief from the IMF so far.

Bilateral creditors agreed to a debt moratorium at the G20 level, which includes the Paris Club, Gulf Cooperation Countries as well as China and India. Similar discussions are underway for private lenders. IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg that the fund was doing all it could to prevent a liquidity crisis, which could quickly turn into a solvency crisis.

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.

Twitter: @MeyerResources