Amazon prepping to launch super-fast grocery delivery service in UK

Ultrafast grocery delivery, a part of Amazon’s Fresh service, is currently available for free for Prime members in the United States. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 April 2020
Reuters

  • The service, Ultra Fast Fresh, involves retrofitting nine existing depots within the country to handle fresh produce and fulfill grocery orders within hours
  • The move comes as UK’s dominant online grocer, Ocado , has been struggling to open up grocery delivery slots for consumers
Updated 17 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Online e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. is preparing to launch an ultra-fast grocery delivery service in the United Kingdom, trade magazine The Grocer reported on Friday, citing suppliers.
The service, Ultra Fast Fresh, involves retrofitting nine existing depots within the country to handle fresh produce and fulfill grocery orders within hours, the magazine reported.
The project could involve making Amazon Fresh, Amazon’s grocery delivery service, a free benefit of Prime in the UK instead of the monthly add-on fee or per-order charge it currently charges, the weekly magazine reported.
Amazon was not immediately available to comment.
The move comes as UK’s dominant online grocer, Ocado , has been struggling to open up grocery delivery slots for consumers due to unprecedented demand caused by COVID-19 related lockdowns.
Amazon’s new service is aimed at bringing rapid grocery delivery to almost 40% of UK households by the end of the year, the suppliers briefed on the program told The Grocer. Their products will be picked and packed at the refitted Amazon depots.
Ultrafast grocery delivery, a part of Amazon’s Fresh service, is currently available for free for Prime members in the United States.
In October, Seattle-based Amazon waived the additional $14.99 per month fee it charged for access to Amazon Fresh.
On Friday, Britain’s competition regulator cleared Amazon’s purchase of a stake in Deliveroo, in light of a potentially fatal deterioration in the online food delivery group’s finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Amazon United Kingdom London

Cathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots

Updated 17 April 2020
Reuters

  • The carrier has grounded most of its planes because of falling demand
  • Last month Cathay announced the closure of its Vancouver cabin crew base, with 147 crew, as part of a business review
Updated 17 April 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways will lay off 286 cabin crew based in the United States and furlough 201 pilots based in Australia and Britain, it said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted global travel.
The carrier has grounded most of its planes because of falling demand, flying only a skeleton network in April and May to major destinations such as Beijing, Los Angeles, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver that makes up 3 percent of normal capacity.
In a statement, Cathay said it was communicating with the affected cabin crew based in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as their union.
The airline said it was standing down 129 Airbus pilots in Australia from May 1 until around June 30, although the end date could change.
“Australia-based pilots are encouraged to bring forward their leave or apply for Cathay Pacific’s reduced salary scheme,” it added.
Its 72 London-based Boeing Co. 777 pilots will be furloughed and receive government assistance, if eligible, while pilots based in the United States and Canada are voting on a reduced salary scheme, the airline said.
Last month Cathay announced the closure of its Vancouver cabin crew base, with 147 crew, as part of a business review.
On Thursday, it said it was exploring options to ride out the storm and doing all it could to preserve cash. One day this week, it had carried just 302 passengers, compared to around 100,000 on a typical day.

Topics: aviation Cathay Pacific

