You are here

  • Home
  • France defends handling of aircraft carrier coronavirus outbreak

France defends handling of aircraft carrier coronavirus outbreak

A naval disinfection unit near the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, after it arrived in the southern port of Toulon with sailors onboard infected with COVID-19. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bzpq

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

France defends handling of aircraft carrier coronavirus outbreak

  • Of the 2,300 sailors in the carrier group, 1,081 had so far tested positive with about 300 results still to be finalized
  • Officials say the March 13-16 stopover in Brest, which took place just before France went into lockdown, may have been to blame
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France defended its handling of the spread of the coronavirus through its flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier fleet, after more than a 1,000 sailors tested positive for the disease.
Of the 2,300 sailors in the carrier group, 1,081 had so far tested positive with about 300 results still to be finalized.
Twenty-four crew were in hospital, including one in intensive care, and 545 showing COVID-19 symptoms were being monitored.
The rapid spread of the disease on board the 42-ton warship with more than 1,700 sailors has raised questions similar to those that arose from an outbreak on board the US carrier Theodore Roosevelt. That led to the firing of a captain who had called for more help, and the resignation of the navy secretary who sacked him.
Several French media outlets have quoted crew members saying there was tension on board the French carrier as the disease spread, after it stopped last month in the French Atlantic Ocean port of Brest and was sent back out to sea.
On Friday, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly denied one report — from a crew member interviewed by France Bleu radio — that said the captain had offered to halt the mission in Brest, but the ministry had ordered the ship to keep sailing.
“This rumor is false,” Parly told a parliamentary hearing, indicating that as soon as cases were detected on April 7 she took the decision to end the mission.
After the stop in Brest, the ship remained at sea for several more weeks until returning to its Mediterranean home port, Toulon, two weeks ahead of schedule, with 40 sailors on board already showing signs of COVID-19.
“People have to understand that it is out of question to put in danger the crew. Without a crew, it is nothing,” Navy spokesman Eric Lavault told RTL radio late on Thursday.
“The command took all the protective measures and from the Brest stopover there were temperature checks twice a day and questionnaires to trace contacts. But this is not a cruise ship. It’s a warship that wages war against Islamic State,” he said.
Crew from the Charles de Gaulle, its planes and helicopters and the accompanying frigate Chevalier Paul are now in quarantine. The carrier is being disinfected and will sail again in June, Parly said.
France, the Western country with the most troops deployed on active mission abroad apart from the United States, has had to weigh the need to protect its soldiers and sailors from the disease against the desire to press on with missions.
The army has already been forced to bring back some soldiers from operations in Africa after they tested positive for the virus, although Parly said only a mission in the Gulf of Guinea had been suspended.
The military is investigating how the coronavirus arrived on board the carrier. Officials say the March 13-16 stopover in Brest, which took place just before France went into lockdown, may have been to blame.
Sailors were allowed to meet their families on land and were seen in restaurants and cafes before returning to the ship, although an initial plan to allow families on board was scrapped. Fifty new sailors also boarded the ship.
She added that a stopover in the Cypriot city of Limassol on Feb 20-21 was also being investigated.
“We still don’t know if the virus was already on board before its stopover on March 13,” Parly said.
“There are several hypotheses. We all have in mind the stopover in Brest between March 13-16, which was just before the confinement,” Parly said.

Topics: France Florence Parly Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Macron announces France lockdown extension until May 11
World
Macron in surprise visit to controversial French virus doctor

WHO’s to blame? World Health Organization under scrutiny over its handling of coronavirus

Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Caline Malek

WHO’s to blame? World Health Organization under scrutiny over its handling of coronavirus

  • UN agency responsible for global public health has lost its main source of budgetary support
  • WHO faces challenge of convincing donor countries it did not cover up the spread of the virus
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Caline Malek

DUBAI: Founded 72 years ago, with its headquarters in the Swiss city of Geneva, the World Health Organization (WHO) is responsible for promoting global public health, keeping the world safe and serving the vulnerable.

But as the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ravages the US and many other countries after originating in China and killing thousands there, the UN agency finds itself at the center of a heated argument, with both its credibility and financial health on the line.

Last week, US President Donald Trump fired the opening salvo when he announced he was going to halt US funding to the WHO.

At more than $400 million, Washington’s contribution provided 15 percent of the WHO’s 2018-19 budget. By contrast, China, the second largest economy in the world, gave about $86 million during the same period.

The UN agency, which has 194 member states, stands accused by Trump of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the spread of the coronavirus, and of having failed in its basic duty.

In response, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said the impact of a withdrawal of US funding will be reviewed and the help of the agency’s partners sought to fill “any financial gaps” and ensure “uninterrupted work.”

A TV grab taken from the World Health Organization website shows WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via video link as he delivers a news briefing on COVID-19. (AFP)

“The WHO is not only fighting COVID-19,” he said. “We’re also working to address polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health and many other diseases and conditions.”

Ever since the epidemic appeared in China, Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian microbiologist and the first non-physician and African in the role, has become the WHO’s public face, in the same way that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US immunologist and long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become “America’s doctor.”

However, underlying tension between the WHO and influential Republican lawmakers has put Ghebreyesus in an awkward position, with calls being made by policy pundits for his resignation.

Trump of course is hardly the first public figure to blame the WHO of failing to adequately assess the outbreak when it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

President Donald Trump speaks during his coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP/File Photo)

Among the many actions of the WHO that have raised eyebrows is a tweet on Jan. 14 claiming that preliminary Chinese investigations had found “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the coronavirus.

WHO experts were not allowed to visit China and investigate the epidemic until the total confirmed cases in the country had crossed the 40,000 mark on Feb.10.

So, did the WHO cover up for China? Dr. Theodore Karasik, a senior advisor at Gulf State Analytics in Washington DC, feels both the WHO and China could have undoubtedly done a better job.

“Speed and efficiency are two words that were not practiced at the beginning of the outbreak,” he told Arab News, alluding to the WHO’s many contentious public statements and tweets during the initial stage of the pandemic.

“Not only was the WHO behind the curve because of its refusal to describe COVID-19 as a pandemic, but China is also at fault (for) attempting to cover up the extent of the outbreak.”

He said China “absolutely” should have restricted travel sooner, but other countries as well should have taken preventive measures.

“There is plenty of blame to go around,” Karasik said. “Once again the world is reacting instead of being proactive.

“Funding for the WHO is key at the moment because of the global health emergency. Bureaucratic problems can be taken care of after the crisis is over.”

A staff member checks the body temperature of a student at the entrance of a school as students return to school after the term opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (AFP)

Once that time arrives, Karasik said, the world could focus on how to restructure the WHO, how to define a pandemic and how to make the UN agency more efficient.

Whether US politicians are willing to hold their fire until the coronavirus storm has passed is an open question, though.

Michael Singh, managing director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said there was a firm consensus in the US capital that China failed to act on early indications of a brewing outbreak, and even took steps to suppress the information.

“While other governments were also slow in marshaling their responses, China’s failure is singular in that it may have cost the world the chance to avert this pandemic altogether by halting the virus spread before it began,” he told Arab News.

“There is far less agreement in Washington and internationally, however, regarding to what extent the WHO should share any blame apportioned to China, though certainly the WHO did itself few favors with its frequent, florid praise for Beijing in forums like the WEF (World Economic Forum) and elsewhere.”

But is cutting WHO funding the best choice at this point of time for the US?

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

In Singh’s opinion, what is needed is a critical assessment of the WHO’s performance in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak in China and a determination of what reforms Washington and other donors should demand in light of the pandemic.

However, he added: “It will be difficult to gain international support for this amid the pandemic, when most governments — including key US allies whose support would be needed for such an effort — are focused first and foremost on halting the virus’ spread and mitigating its economic impact.”

Indeed, many experts are questioning the wisdom of Trump’s decision to cut funds to the WHO just when it has issued an appeal for $675 million to help battle the pandemic.

“It is unfair to blame one side or the other before an investigation is carried out into the matter,” said Ahmed Al-Astad, a scientific adviser at TRENDS Research & Advisory, an Abu Dhabi-based think tank.

“It is difficult to believe that the WHO covered up, even though it may have been slow to respond. This pandemic caught everyone by surprise, and it is this lack of preparedness that should be blamed.”

But should the WHO have supported travel restrictions much earlier than it did?

In Al-Astad’s view: “The US, China, the WHO, and a lot of other countries around the world were caught unprepared. The blame game seems to be more out of frustration than any concrete evidence.”

As the pandemic continues to cause global havoc, in hindsight “travel restrictions (in China) should have been implemented a little earlier,” said according to Al-Astad.

“That would have really helped considering the tremendous amount of connectivity around the world today and there is no other way to stop the spread of this virus. Even if this was done a week earlier, things could have been different.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (L) Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) arrive to attend an update on the situation regarding the COVID-19. (AFP)

While China could have done a better job, the virus quickly spread far and wide, and some countries, especially in Europe, could not prepare themselves adequately, according to Al-Astad.

“I don’t think it would have made much difference if some of these countries learned two weeks or a month before China revealed the details,” he told Arab News.

“On the other hand, there are examples of countries that reacted quickly and saved their people from a major health crisis.

“The UAE, for instance, imposed a lockdown in time and prevented the virus from spreading very rapidly.”

Whatever the best course of action may be, Al-Astad said cutting funding to the WHO could push it “deeper” into China’s grip.

“The WHO is a global body and its performance, or lack of it, should not be seen from the prism of one country’s reaction,” he said.

“The need of the hour is to strengthen the funding and resources of the WHO, not the other way round.”

Topics: World Health Organization (WHO) WHO Coronavirus China US

Related

Middle-East
WHO spurs Mideast to use its advantage in pandemic fight
World
Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’

Latest updates

Dubai extends national sterilization program one week
France defends handling of aircraft carrier coronavirus outbreak
WHO’s to blame? World Health Organization under scrutiny over its handling of coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown brings Lebanon’s migratory birds up close
Rolling Stones to perform during global special supporting health workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.