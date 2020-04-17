The best foods to boost your immune system, fight COVID-19

BEIRUT: As the world continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are looking for that one magical ingredient that might boost their body’s defenses and help to protect them from the worst effects of the virus.

Of course, there is no single food, vitamin, mineral or herb that can grant protection against infection. Precautionary measures, such as social distancing and a proper hygiene routine, are the most effective ways to protect yourself from the virus.

Having said that, a strong immune system can indeed help the body in its battle with the viruses and bacteria that cause infection or disease, including COVID-19.

To gain the maximum benefits it is important not only to eat healthily, but also to de-stress, exercise, get enough sleep and stop smoking. When planning meals, try to include a variety of unprocessed foods, in appropriate quantities, that offer health benefits, including fruit, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, healthy fats and lean meat. Here are a few to get you started.

Garlic

Garlic contains the compound allicin, garlic has antibacterial, antiviral properties. It can also protect against strokes and might also help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Three cloves a day could be a very effective dose.

Randa’s Tips and Tricks: Crush or chop the garlic to obtain the optimum benefits. Garlic is best eaten raw or aged. Eating garlic can cause stomach upsets for some people; if so, take garlic supplements instead.

Mushrooms

All varieties of mushrooms contain selenium, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system. They also contain beta-glucans, which are said to boost the immune system, B vitamins that deliver energy to the body and brain, a small amount of vitamin D, and choline, which aids muscle movement and memory.

Randa’s Tips and Tricks: Buy mushrooms that are firm and dry. Store them in the refrigerator and do not wash them before you intend to cook them. Vegans can replace meat in their meals with mushrooms. They contain not only proteins but also fibers.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges contain vitamin C, which contributes to a stronger immune system. It can reduce inflammation and boost collagen formation, which helps the skin to form a barrier against harmful substances. Adults need between 65 and 90 milligrams of Vitamin C a day (with a daily maximum of 2000mg).

Randa’s Tips and Tricks: In addition to citrus fruits, other foods with high levels of vitamin C include kiwi, mango, pineapple, papaya, berries, watermelon, bell pepper, tomato and leafy green vegetables such as parsley, to name but one.

A cup of chopped red bell pepper contains nearly three times as much vitamin C as an orange. Taking vitamin C supplements does not prevent you from catching a cold but it can decrease its severity. Ultra-high doses of vitamin C supplements might cause kidney stones or diarrhea, so use them carefully.

More generally, preparing meals that contain herbs and spices such as turmeric, rosemary, oregano, fennel, clove, cumin and cinnamon is recommended as an immunity booster.

It is also smart to eat fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, miso and kefir. These contain probiotics, which are healthy bacteria. When you build up the levels of healthy bacteria in your gut, they support your immune system by competing with harmful pathogens.

One final point worth noting: your body absorbs vitamins and minerals more efficiently from the food in which they naturally occur than from supplements, so opt for the original source whenever possible. Some people do need to rely on supplements, however, including those who cannot or do not eat a particular variety of food, and those whose bodies do not properly absorb naturally occurring vitamins.

Stay healthy, stay safe.