The best foods to boost your immune system, fight COVID-19

As the world continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are looking for that one magical ingredient that might boost their body’s defenses and help to protect them from the worst effects of the virus. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Randa Dunya Fahd

  • A varied and healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help your body to battle infections and viruses
  • Beneficial ingredients such as garlic, mushrooms, citrus fruits and herbs and spices are a good starting point when planning healthy meals and snacks
BEIRUT: As the world continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are looking for that one magical ingredient that might boost their body’s defenses and help to protect them from the worst effects of the virus.

Of course, there is no single food, vitamin, mineral or herb that can grant protection against infection. Precautionary measures, such as social distancing and a proper hygiene routine, are the most effective ways to protect yourself from the virus.

Having said that, a strong immune system can indeed help the body in its battle with the viruses and bacteria that cause infection or disease, including COVID-19.

To gain the maximum benefits it is important not only to eat healthily, but also to de-stress, exercise, get enough sleep and stop smoking. When planning meals, try to include a variety of unprocessed foods, in appropriate quantities, that offer health benefits, including fruit, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, healthy fats and lean meat. Here are a few to get you started.

Garlic

Garlic contains the compound allicin, garlic has antibacterial, antiviral properties. It can also protect against strokes and might also help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Three cloves a day could be a very effective dose.

Randa’s Tips and Tricks: Crush or chop the garlic to obtain the optimum benefits. Garlic is best eaten raw or aged. Eating garlic can cause stomach upsets for some people; if so, take garlic supplements instead.

Mushrooms

All varieties of mushrooms contain selenium, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system. They also contain beta-glucans, which are said to boost the immune system, B vitamins that deliver energy to the body and brain, a small amount of vitamin D, and choline, which aids muscle movement and memory.

Randa’s Tips and Tricks: Buy mushrooms that are firm and dry. Store them in the refrigerator and do not wash them before you intend to cook them. Vegans can replace meat in their meals with mushrooms. They contain not only proteins but also fibers.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges contain vitamin C, which contributes to a stronger immune system. It can reduce inflammation and boost collagen formation, which helps the skin to form a barrier against harmful substances. Adults need between 65 and 90 milligrams of Vitamin C a day (with a daily maximum of 2000mg).

Randa’s Tips and Tricks: In addition to citrus fruits, other foods with high levels of vitamin C include kiwi, mango, pineapple, papaya, berries, watermelon, bell pepper, tomato and leafy green vegetables such as parsley, to name but one.

A cup of chopped red bell pepper contains nearly three times as much vitamin C as an orange. Taking vitamin C supplements does not prevent you from catching a cold but it can decrease its severity. Ultra-high doses of vitamin C supplements might cause kidney stones or diarrhea, so use them carefully.

More generally, preparing meals that contain herbs and spices such as turmeric, rosemary, oregano, fennel, clove, cumin and cinnamon is recommended as an immunity booster.

It is also smart to eat fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, miso and kefir. These contain probiotics, which are healthy bacteria. When you build up the levels of healthy bacteria in your gut, they support your immune system by competing with harmful pathogens.

One final point worth noting: your body absorbs vitamins and minerals more efficiently from the food in which they naturally occur than from supplements, so opt for the original source whenever possible. Some people do need to rely on supplements, however, including those who cannot or do not eat a particular variety of food, and those whose bodies do not properly absorb naturally occurring vitamins.

Stay healthy, stay safe.

Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: The Rolling Stones will perform during a star-studded special event also featuring Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, set to broadcast globally Saturday in support of health care workers combatting coronavirus.
The event put on by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization and superstar Lady Gaga intends to “provide a moment of global unity in the fight to end COVID-19,” said its CEO Hugh Evans.
A-listers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are all set to participate.
A six-hour streamed event will precede the prime time televised broadcast, with a laundry list of celebrities set to appear including pop star Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson, and renowned soccer player Megan Rapinoe.
A Global Citizen publicist confirmed to AFP that all four Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood — would perform during the event.
“We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast — from our homes in isolation,” the group said in a statement.
The coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 145,600 people worldwide and crippled the global economy has dealt a serious blow to the entertainment industry, halting concerts and festivals including The Stones tour.
The band was set to play 15 shows across North America starting May 8, but all have been postponed due to the pandemic.
Chris Martin of Coldplay kicked off Global Citizen’s “Together, At Home” series last month, playing an Instagram live show.
In recent weeks Lady Gaga teamed up with the organization to help campaign for funds to fight COVID-19, and collaborated to curate the special, which will be hosted by American late-night television personalities Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.
“I want to highlight this global, kind community that’s coming together right now,” Gaga told Fallon. “It’s this valiant effort that we’re all witnessing, this triumph that is the medical community.”
“This is a global pandemic, but take a second to marvel at the bravery.”
More than 100 artists are scheduled to participate in Saturday’s event, said Evans, who added that many of the performers — including the Stones — had heard of the effort and contacted Global Citizen wanting to take part.
Evans said he “honestly couldn’t believe it” when the British rockers reached out.
“Music provides this moment for us to pause to reflect to unite as one humanity,” he said, to “come back together and say you know what, we truly — it’s not just hyperbole — we truly are all in this together.”
It’s not the first time celebrities have gathered to highlight a crisis: 1985’s Live Aid benefit concert held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia assembled some of the world’s top musicians, including Queen, to play in support of famine relief in Ethiopia.
Global Citizen intends Saturday’s event as a “rallying cry” to support health workers and action for charities on a local level.
It is also urging philanthropists, companies and governments to support the WHO in its coronavirus response efforts, saying its already raised $35 million for local organizations and the international health body’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
“This is really an important age that we live in, where people are grappling with — do they become more isolationist or do they become global citizens?” CEO Evans told AFP.
“I think if COVID-19 has taught us anything it’s that a disease anywhere can mean a disease everywhere.”
The global concert in support of the WHO would appear particularly symbolic considering US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is halting US funding of the UN body, accusing it of mismanaging the COVID-19 crisis.
Without directly referencing the US leader, Evans said now is the time to support the WHO, “not to walk away.”
“Multilateralism is the only way to fight pandemics,” he said. “You can’t fight a global pandemic one nation at a time.”

