World Bank warns no ‘free ride’ for commercial creditors on debt relief

David Malpass, World Bank President. (Reuters)
  • Malpass said that the coronavirus pandemic had unleashed a worldwide recession that would be deeper than the one seen during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and that would hit the poorest and most vulnerable countries the hardest
WASHINGTON: Commercial creditors need to support debt relief for the poorest countries and cannot just “free ride” on a suspension in debt payments by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday.
Malpass told the World Bank’s Development Committee that the debt relief initiative agreed this week by the Group of 20 economies and the Paris Club was a “huge achievement” to help the poorest countries deal with the health and economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.
He said the bank will look at ways of further extending support for the poorest countries, but cautioned that it was critical to protect the financial capacity, credit rating and low cost of funding offered by the bank’s lending arms.
Malpass said that the coronavirus  pandemic had unleashed a worldwide recession that would be deeper than the one seen during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and that would hit the poorest and most vulnerable countries the hardest.

FASTFACT

More than 2.14 million people in more than 210 countries and territories have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally.

More than 2.14 million people in more than 210 countries and territories have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 143,744 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Malpass said that the World Bank was financing and implementing pandemic response programs in 64 developing countries, with the number to grow to 100 by the end of April.
The bank was able to provide $160 billion of financing over the next 15 months, with about
$50 billion earmarked for the poorest countries, or those eligible for International Development Association aid.
But more work and resources would be needed, he said.
“It’s clear that it won’t be enough. If we don’t move quickly to strengthen systems and resilience, the development gains of recent years can easily be lost,” Malpass told the committee, which was meeting by videoconference early on Friday.

Iraq’s Kurdistan region to defer oil payments, says Genel

Workers at the Taq Taq oil field in Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. (Reuters)
  • The price of crude has collapsed this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, with Brent benchmark down by about 60 percent year-to-date to around $28 per barrel on Friday
OSLO: Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region will postpone payments for oil sales made between November 2019 and February 2020 while committing to paying regularly for the following months, London-based Genel Energy said on Friday.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) pays international oil firms, including Genel and Norway’s DNO, to pump oil on its territory.
“Payment of invoices relating to oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 will be deferred, interest free, for at least nine months,” Genel said in a statement, citing a message from the KRG.
“Should the oil price recover to about $50 a barrel, a payment program to recover the deferred invoices will be put in place,” it added. It did not say how much it stood to lose as a result of the deferrments.
The price of crude has collapsed this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, with Brent benchmark down by about 60 percent year-to-date to around $28 per barrel on Friday.

BACKGROUND

60% The price of crude has collapsed this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the Brent benchmark down about 60 percent.

However, the KRG has committed to settling further monthly sales invoices by the 15th  day of the following month and Genel said it has already received the payment for March.
Genel said that it welcomed the KRG’s steps to provide clarity and predictability for overdue and future payments and was seeking to clarify the repayment mechanism.
In a research note analysts at DNB bank said the payments would help the short-term liquidity of Genel and DNO, but payments remained challenging as the KRG needed an oil price of between $50 and $60 per barrel to balance its budget.
Analysts at RBC said the deferred payments amounted to around $300 million, with DNO accounting for three-quarters and Genel the rest.
DNO was not immediately available for comment.
The Kurds, who control Iraq’s only northern pipeline, have exported oil independently since 2013. Iraq on Tuesday said the Kurdistan region was included in oil production cuts as part of an agreement between OPEC, Russia and other producers.
Shares of Genel and DNO were up 3.3 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, in early trade.

