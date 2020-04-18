You are here

Watchdog slaps ban and fine on FOX Turkey 

Updated 18 April 2020
Arab News

Watchdog slaps ban and fine on FOX Turkey 

  Punitive measure provoked by anchorman Fatih Portakal's critical reporting
Updated 18 April 2020
Arab News

ISTANBUL: The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), Turkey’s top media watchdog, has issued FOX Turkey with a broadcast ban and fine as a result of anchorman Fatih Portakal’s critical reporting of the Turkish government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Portakal’s prime-time news show, which airs at 7 p.m. on weeknights, will not be broadcast for three days, and FOX Turkey has been fined 3 percent of the show’s daily advertising revenue. The RTUK has also threatened to ban the show entirely if Portakal continues to be critical of the government’s response to COVID-19.

The International Press Institute (IPI) — a global network of journalists, editors and media executives — issued a statement condemning the RTUK’s decision.

Portakal, a popular host, is a staunch critic of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government. He was a roommate of Istanbul’s secular metropolitan mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in college.

In early April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Portakal of “spreading lies and manipulating the public on social media” after he implied in a Tweet that the state might ask citizens to contribute savings to the government-initiated nationwide anti-coronavirus campaign. Portakal also faces charges of “insulting the president.” He will stand trial in the near future.

Erdogan had referred in a speech to past National Tax orders in Turkey, implying that previous governments had issued similar requests when faced with extraordinary conditions.

Portakal tweeted: “I am wondering if they will also ask for money from those who have deposits or savings by reminding them of the National Tax orders and saying ‘We are going through difficult days.’ Unfortunately, I cannot say that this won’t happen.”

Topics: Fox Turkey

TWITTER POLL: Do you agree with the US decision to cut funding to World Health Organization?

Updated 17 April 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Do you agree with the US decision to cut funding to World Health Organization?

Updated 17 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump said earlier this week he would halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic even as he has reacted angrily to criticism of his administration’s response.

The United States is the biggest overall donor to the Geneva-based health organization, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15 percent of its budget, which Trump said would be placed on hold for between 60 to 90 days pending a review of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation meanwhile opposed the US decision to suspend funding to the health body, which would make the philanthropic organization the largest donor should Trump’s permanently withdraw its financial support.

Arab News readers also shared the same sentiment with almost two out of three of the 1,157 Twitter users who responded to the poll agreeing that the WHO needed funding. About 40 percent meanwhile said the WHO has failed the world.

But @Chuanito2 was critical of the WHO at the same time, and commented that the health organization “failed with the management, giving full credit to data provided by China, and providing a very unclear and panic-less messages at the beginning.”

 

 

Now take our new poll:

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus US WHO Donald Trump

