Home working sees hacking surge against firms

Hackers have targeted weaknesses in security systems, created by workforces being forced to isolate due to COVID-19, in order to exploit companies. (Reuters)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Hacking activity against corporations in the US and other countries more than doubled by some measures last month as digital thieves took advantage of security weakened by pandemic work-from-home policies, researchers said.

Corporate security teams have a harder time protecting data when it is dispersed on home computers with widely varying setups and on company machines connecting remotely, experts said. Even those remote workers using virtual private networks (VPNs), which establish secure tunnels for digital traffic, are adding to the problem, officials and researchers said.

Software and security company VMWare Carbon Black said this week that ransomware attacks it monitored jumped 148 percent in March from the previous month, as governments worldwide curbed movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 130,000.

“There is a digitally historic event occurring in the background of this pandemic, a cybercrime pandemic is occurring,” said VMWare strategist Tom Kellerman.

“It’s just easier, frankly, to hack a remote user than it is someone sitting inside their corporate environment. VPNs are not bullet-proof.”

Using data from US-based Team Cymru, which has sensors with access to millions of networks, researchers at Finland’s Arctic Security found that the number of networks experiencing malicious activity was more than double in March in the US and many European countries compared with January, soon after the virus was first reported in China.

The biggest jump in volume came as computers responded to scans when they should not have. Such scans often look for vulnerable software that would enable deeper attacks.

The researchers plan to release their country-by-country findings next week.

Rules for safe communication, such as barring connections to disreputable web addresses, tend to be enforced less when users take computers home, said analyst Lari Huttunen at Arctic.

That means previously safe networks can become exposed. In many cases, corporate firewalls and security policies had protected machines that had been infected by viruses or targeted malware, he said. Outside of the office, that protection can fall off sharply, allowing the infected machines to communicate again with the original hackers.

That has been exacerbated because the sharp increase in VPN volume led some stressed technology departments to permit less rigorous security policies.

“Everybody is trying to keep these connections up, and security controls or filtering are not keeping up at these levels,” Huttunen said.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) cybersecurity agency agreed this week that VPNs bring with them new problems.

“As organizations use VPNs for telework, more vulnerabilities are being found and targeted by malicious cyber actors,” wrote DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Topics: Coronavirus

Most American firms have no plans to leave China

Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Most American firms have no plans to leave China

  • Almost 70 percent of respondents expect their China supply chain operations to return to normal in less than three months
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Most US firms in China currently have no plans to relocate production within the country or abroad due to the coronavirus, but there is less certainty about the long term due to growing worries over US-China decoupling, a survey showed.

Concerns over logistics challenges now outweigh those of factory closures, said companies that responded to the joint survey by the American chambers of commerce in Beijing and Shanghai with consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers. A total of 68 percent reported that demand for products and services was below normal.

“Our survey results show that companies are considering adjustments to their business strategy, but there is no mass exodus as a result of COVID-19,” Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said on Friday.

“Still, there is no escaping the fact that the current crisis adds a new and unwelcome dimension to the conversation about decoupling.”

FASTFACT

70%

Almost 70 percent of respondents expect their China supply chain operations to return to normal in less than three months.

The novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has led to more than 130,000 deaths and caused massive disruption to economic activity around the world.

China has taken steps since February to restart its economy by recalling workers to factories and easing travel restrictions imposed earlier to help stop the virus spreading. 

On April 8, it eased a 76-day lockdown in Wuhan that cut the major industrial hub off from the rest of the country, after the number of new local infections plunged.

But the pandemic is further testing ties between Washington and Beijing, which are already strained over issues that include trade, intellectual property rights and press freedom. US politicians have accused China of withholding information about the virus while Chinese officials said the US is trying to smear China.

The survey was conducted from March 6-13 and received responses from 25 companies. It targeted senior executives from firms that had global revenue of more than $500 million and were involved in sectors from health care to consumer goods.

Respondents were a subset of 70 companies polled in October for a prior survey by the three organizations, they said, providing a basis for comparison.

Noting how the top concerns for companies had shifted over the course of those two surveys, from the US-China trade war to the pandemic, the chambers said more than half of their March respondents said it was too soon to tell whether their China supply chain strategy for the next three to five years would change.

The proportion of respondents who said they thought it would be impossible for the two economies to decouple fell to 44 percent in the latest survey, from 66 percent in October.

“There is a perceived greater potential for greater economic decoupling,” said Jan Nicholas, consulting partner at PwC China.

Almost 70 percent of respondents to the March survey said they expected their China supply chain operations to return to normal in less than three months, and 96 percent forecast a return to normal within three to six months.

The Trump administration is now preparing to issue guidelines to reopen the US economy after the shutdown left millions of Americans jobless in the past month.

“Some of us here are concerned that we see a lack of patience, frankly, in the US market,” said Gibbs.

“Here in China, no companies enjoyed being shut down and everybody was eager to get back to work, but I didn’t get the sense that anybody was eager to rush that process.”

 

Topics: China Coronavirus China-US trade war

Related

World
Trump says China coronavirus deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
World
China virus epicenter Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

