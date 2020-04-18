You are here

Back-to-back racing overload as 'not realistic,' says Vettel

In this file photograph taken on March 12, 2020, Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel smiles during a press conference at the Albert Park circuit ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. (AFP)
PARIS: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Friday cautioned against the temptation to shoehorn too many Formula One races into a revised calendar, describing the move as “not realistic.”
The 22-event F1 season has been decimated by the coronavirus with nine races either canceled or postponed.
The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 is also in doubt as is the Belgian Grand Prix, set for Aug. 30.
F1 chiefs have floated the idea of making up for lost time by staging races on successive weekends or even having two races on the same weekend.
However, Ferrari star Vettel fears such a move could lead to burnout for team staff.
“We drivers are a little privileged,” Vettel told reporters by teleconference from his home in Switzerland.
“Of course, the races are tiring but there have to be limits for the staff. They must rest.
“We must also see if it is easy to reschedule races, if the circuits are not already taken. Many questions remain. I think the schedule will be busier, but 10 consecutive weekends is not realistic.”
Vettel suggested that he would favor staging races without fans if it allowed a quick resumption as long as it did not become a common feature.
Other sports have already toyed with the idea of staging events behind closed doors.
For example, the US PGA Tour on Thursday announced plans to resume in June, with the first four tournaments being closed to spectators.
“It’s complicated,” admitted Vettel. “On the one hand, there is the health of the sport, on the other, that of the people who work in the paddock and especially the fans.
“There are several options. No one likes to run in front of empty stands, but we will have to see if it will not allow us to resume much sooner.
“The first races will probably be a little different, but not too much, I hope, because we want to run in front of the fans.”
Vettel insists that for him even a 10-race season is just as valuable as a 22-race campaign.
However, he admits that the damage to the sport caused by the coronavirus pandemic could be fatal for the smaller teams on the grid.
Without racing, the massive TV and sponsorship revenues have dried up.
Half of the teams have already started furloughing staff.
Teams have agreed to lower the spending cap from $175 million to $150 million.
“Clearly, some small teams are in danger and, as a family, F1 has to take care of its own,” said Vettel.

Chelsea’s Willian cautious about resuming of season even without fans

Chelsea’s Brazilian star Willian scores a goal through a patently kick during a match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in London. (Reuters/File)
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
AP

Chelsea’s Willian cautious about resuming of season even without fans

  • If there’s contact on the pitch, we can spread the virus between us, says Brazilian footballer
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
AP

SAO PAOLO: Chelsea winger Willian is relishing the Premier League resuming, with some reservations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we restart playing without fans but there’s contact on the pitch and maybe we can spread the virus between us,” Willian said in a video interview. “It’s not a bad idea but they have to know very carefully what’s going to happen. Maybe a player can have the virus and we play against each other, you know?
“I play against someone and I get the virus then I go home after the game to stay with my family and pass the virus to my wife or daughters. So we have to be careful about that.”
It was teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for the coronavirus on March 11 that contributed to the Premier League’s decision to halt a season that is suspended indefinitely. Chelsea’s last game was three days earlier against Everton.
“We shook hands and hugged each other,” Willian said. “So after that when he tested positive for the coronavirus I think everyone was worried about it. But none of us felt any symptoms.”
Still, Willian, along with the rest of the squad, had to go into self-isolation in his London apartment before eventually flying out to join his wife and children who had returned to Brazil.
Willian remains in Sao Paulo waiting to discover when training can resume in England. Extending the season far beyond its expected end-point in mid-May has additional complications as his Chelsea contract expires, like so many across soccer leagues, on June 30.
“I want to give everything for Chelsea until the end like I always did, until the end of my contract, until the end of the league,” Willian said. “I have to discuss with the club to see what we are going to do. But for me, from my side, I have no problem to play until the end of the season.”
While the Premier League has been on hold during the pandemic, players have come under pressure to accept pay cuts — particularly to protect the jobs of nonplaying staff at clubs.
Premier League clubs agreed collectively that squads should have salaries reduced by 30 percent as revenue streams have dried up but the players’ union could not reach an agreement.

BACKGROUND

• It was teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for the coronavirus on March 11 that contributed to the Premier League’s decision to halt a season that is suspended indefinitely.

• Extending the season far beyond its expected end-point in mid-May has additional complications as Willian’s contract expires.

“Everyone has to help, but for me personally this shouldn’t be an obligation,” Willian said. “Like you have to do this because you have to. I think you have to do if you feel you have to do. From your heart. Not an obligation that players have to do this or do that.”
Some Premier League players have collectively promoted fundraising for charities linked to the National Health Service.
“I help many people here in Brazil,” Willian said. “I have seen that a lot of people try to help, especially famous people around the world trying to help a lot of people around the world giving money and a lot of things.”
“We see what’s happening in Europe, especially in Spain, France and also England, where unfortunately there have been a lot of deaths due to COVID-19,” Willian said. “So I’m worried about Brazil as it’s an extensive country. It’s also a populous country. Hopefully people will respect the quarantine rules because we don’t want to see here what’s taking place in Europe.
“The government and its health professionals are taking proper care,” Willian said. “I think that was the mistake in Europe which cost many lives. When they understood the severity of the situation many people had the virus, then it was too late.
“I believe Brazil are controlling the situation and trying to take the right measures to avoid the spread of the virus. Hopefully it will work fine.”

