Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the world’s fourth most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.

On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.