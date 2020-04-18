FRANKFURT: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.
The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed.
Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439
Updated 18 April 2020
