You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439

Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439

Martin Sauer, head physician for intensive-care medicine, takes care of a Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the community hospital in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on April 16, 2020 during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nspwa

Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439

  • The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed
Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.
The death toll has risen by 242 to 4,110, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Virus outbreak in Germany under control: health minister
Business & Economy
German carmakers set to resume production

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

  • Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the world’s fourth most populous country to 6,248.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.
On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
633 Saudi citizens arrive in Jeddah from Indonesia, US
World
‘Ghosts’ scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus

Latest updates

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248
Kelly Clarkson features Arabic lyrics on new single
Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range
Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday
Saudi Arabia receives 187 returning citizens from Los Angeles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.