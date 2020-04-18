You are here

LIVE: Middle East countries heighten coronavirus testing as global death toll passes 150,000

Global death toll has topped 150,000 on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East have ramped up testing procedures in the fight against COVID-19, as the global death toll topped 150,000 on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Friday evening said it carried out mass testing in high-density areas in the Kingdom, and found 400 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,142.

April 18, 2020 (All times in GMT)

11:23 – Qatar has confirmed 345 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 5,008. The country has also reported one death and 46 recoveries.

09:43 – Iran’s total number of coronavirus cases has reached 80,868, while the death toll stood at 5,031.

09:21 – Kuwait has recorded 93 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,751.

09:16 – Lebanon has reported four new coronavirus caes, raising total to 672.

09:15 – Morocco has confirmed 106 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 2,670.

08:38 – All outdoor activities within Kuwait’s residential areas are prohibited especially between 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., as part of the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus spread, state news agency KUNA reported citing the interior ministry.

08:26 – Palestine has reported one coronavirus death and six new cases.

08:24 – A German cruise ship infected with coronavirus has left Australia for Europe after recording three deaths.

07:53 – Oman has confirmed 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,180.

07:48 – Kuwait's health ministry has reported 22 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 280.

06:57 – Israel has recorded seven new coronavirus deaths and 125 new cases, bringing the total to 13,107 infected people.

06:13 – The World Health Organization thanked Saudi Arabia's King Salman for donating $500 million to support the international efforts in preventing the coronavirus spread, state news agency SPA reported.

00:05 – Mexico has reported 6,875 new cases of coronavirus and the death of 546 people.

April 17, 2020 (All times in GMT)

23:58 – The Nigerian government announces that the president’s chief of staff has died of coronavirus.

18:50 – The UAE reported 477 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 6,302.

The new numbers came after 24,000 additional COVID-19 tests have been carried out.

Two new deaths have also been confirmed by the health ministry, as well as 93 new recoveries.

Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range

Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range

  • The drones could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance” and were capable of combat missions, according to the defense minister
  • Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The Iranian armed forces have acquired three bomb-carrying drones with a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles), Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on state television on Saturday.
The drones could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance” and were capable of combat missions, he said at the delivery ceremony in Tehran broadcast on TV.
The aircraft were equipped with bombs and missiles, and they can fly at an altitude of up to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), he said, without indicating the name of the new drones.
The drones were manufactured by Iran’s military industry with the participation of local universities, he said.
Drones are a key element in Iran’s border surveillance, especially the Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows.
Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles days later at bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed.

