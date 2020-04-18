You are here

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

People wearing face masks practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as they line up at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP)


  • Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the world’s fourth most populous country to 6,248.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.
On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday

Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday

  • According to a reporter it would be the first such request had been made in her 68-year reign
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday, ITV reporter Chris Ship said on Twitter, adding that it would be the first such request had been made in her 68-year reign.

