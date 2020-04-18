Jeddah inspectors follow up on shops to enforce sanitation standards

You are here

Health inspectors of the municipality of Jeddah have followed up on various businesses in a bid to enforce sanitation standards and decrease the spread of the novel coronavirus. (SPA/File)
Updated 18 April 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: Health inspectors of the municipality of Jeddah have followed up on various businesses in a bid to enforce sanitation standards and decrease the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), discovering over 1,000 violations.

“The municipality of Jeddah has fully mobilized its resources to tackle the virus. Inspection tours have resulted in the discovery of 1,240 violations of the health measures and 419 violations related to activities allowed during curfew hours,” Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al-Qarni, the municipality’s undersecretary, clarified.

Al-Qarni stated that 23,664 kilograms of materials unfit for human consumption were confiscated and 1,427 health certificates were issued. Inspectors were charged with disinfecting thousands of sites, including public facilities, government buildings and other highly frequented places.

In a concerted effort to control the spread of COVID-19, the municipality has allocated significant resources, including hundreds of vehicles and workers to collect waste and debris from all 15 sub-municipalities.

JEDDAH: With the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) keeping the public in quarantine all across Saudi Arabia, the need for delivery services has skyrocketed.

The Ministry of Interior recently announced a country-wide lockdown — up to 24 hours in many major cities. People may only leave their homes to buy groceries and medicines within their neighborhood vicinity.

Many Saudis have sought to fill the growing demand for home delivery by applying to work for services like Careem Now, Uber Eats and Marsool.

Makkah-born Al-Jawharah Mohammed, who goes by the name Um Taleen, initially found a career as a diving instructor while working part-time as an Uber driver once women were allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia.

With the onset of the virus and the announcement that all social activities would be halted, Um Taleen put her familiarity with Jeddah’s streets to good use and began working in delivery.

“This pandemic was rapid and unexpected. The whole country was in shock. I wondered what I could do to serve my country,” she told Arab News.

“It’s a serious disease, but we’re taking the necessary precautions when delivering orders, including daily health checkups, proper sanitation and changing masks and gloves after every delivery,” Um Taleen added.

Orders can only be accepted and paid for electronically so as to limit contact with clients. When delivering an order, delivery persons must maintain a distance of two meters to keep clients and themselves safe.

On the first day of curfew, Um Taleen waited to see whether it was okay for her to step out of her home and deliver. She called patrols and emergency on 991 and learned that Uber and Masool were both authorized to provide services during curfew hours.

“When I found out that I could step out legally, I was relieved that I could help other families by delivering medicine to an old lady, for example, or formula to infants,” she said.

As a female driver, Um Taleen did not encounter any discrimination since the driving ban was lifted. People were surprised to see a woman on the streets helping in this dire time, but the shock wore out quickly and instead turned into warmth and support.

“I think they were comforted to see a woman. Once I had delivered to one house, I would get them requesting me personally,” she said.

Um Taleen felt that she owed her safety to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The way the pandemic was handled was inspiring to all of us, citizens and residents alike.”

The Kingdom invited its people to serve their community during the pandemic by joining delivery “heroes”, as Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Swaha called those like Um Taleen, who have stepped up to the plate to keep the country running.

Businessman Ahmed Hafiz noticed the ad posted by the ministry and decided to apply to help serve his country. He found the online applications easy and straightforward and within two days, he was accepted.

“Before that, no one knew whether or not it was okay to help, but once the ad came out, we saw that the country needed our support,” Hafiz told Arab News.

Hafiz began working with Marsool on April 15, taking in urgent orders. He said he was selective when accepting orders, prioritizing those that called for emergency items like medicine, diapers and baby formula.

“Maintaining hygiene and respecting preventive measures is a serious matter, and with the ministry asking people to come out, it doesn’t mean that people should take it lightly,” he said.

“The Ministry of Health explains all the procedures necessary to ensure that each item is clean and safe for delivery,” he added.

“Joining Marsool required blind faith,” he said, “Everything was done exclusively online and I spoke to no one, but it’s been fantastic and rewarding to help people.”

Hafiz is aware how crucial it is to follow the strict guidelines, and he only hopes that others follow protocol as well.

“I hope no one is doing it as an excuse just to go outside,” he said. “The country is at a standstill, business are taking a huge hit, and it’s important to take all these things into consideration. Do not cheat people or your country.”

