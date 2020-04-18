You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi students keep count at girls’ maths olympiad

Saudi students keep count at girls’ maths olympiad

Short Url

https://arab.news/ckvjz

Updated 28 sec ago
SPA

Saudi students keep count at girls’ maths olympiad

  • The competition will be held "virtually" for the first time because of the COVID-9 crisis
  • More than 50 countries are competing in the event
Updated 28 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Four Saudi students will put their maths skills to the test competing in the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad in the Netherlands.

Lara Munqal from Dar Jana international school in Jeddah, Thanaa Al-Haidari from Umm Salama secondary school in Makkah, Wujud Bahwini from Tahfiz Al-Qur’an school in Yanbu, and Rafa’ Qanch from Dar Al-Rowad school in Jeddah will represent the Kingdom at the olympiad.

The competition will be held in Egmond aan Zee city until April 20 and will be remotely administered because of coronavirus restrictions.

Saudi Arabia’s participation is overseen by King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Education Ministry.

The four students completed intensive study programs and were selected following training forums organized by Mawhiba.

The olympiad was launched to encourage female students’ involvement in mathematics, with 19 countries taking part in the first contest, hosted by Cambridge University in 2012. 

More than 50 countries now compete in the event, which is held annually in different European countries.

The Kingdom has taken part in every olympiad since 2012, collecting 15 awards, including two gold medals, four silver, six bronze and three certificates of appreciation.  

Topics: European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad 2020 Dar Jana international School King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Related

Saudi Arabia
151 Saudi students compete in prestigious scientific olympiad
Saudi Arabia
KSA wins five medals at Balkans Math Olympiad

Saudi Arabia announces $533m action plan to support food sector

Updated 42 min 50 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudi Arabia announces $533m action plan to support food sector

  • A total of 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, meaning 8,274 people are confirmed to have contracted the disease
  • The latest fatalities were of a 43-year-old Saudi male in Jazan, and four expatriates aged between 45 and 80
Updated 42 min 50 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Agriculture Fund has announced an action plan of SR2 billion ($533.33 million) to support local food security and production. 

It has urged companies to take advantage of the initiatives and measures, which come days before the start of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture is providing SR180 million during April as direct support for small-scale livestock owners, fish farming projects, and poultry producers.

“The fund calls on small and medium enterprises to apply for operating loans to support their production,” said ministry spokesman Abdullah Abalkhail. “The fund has received 15 funding requests so far, nine of which have preliminary approval totaling SR60 million.”

He added that some “negative practices” in the market during the past had given the illusion that there was a low supply of eggs in the country. “However, the Kingdom has achieved self-sufficiency of more than 116 percent in egg production. Local producers will also raise their production capacity by 24 percent during the coming period, in addition to expected imports from five different countries.” 

Saudi Arabia’s 28 land, sea, and air exit and entry points continue to release imports of agricultural and animal products. A total of 183,000 tons of agricultural products, in addition to nearly 100,000 heads of livestock from five countries, have been released since the beginning of April.

The Kingdom’s ministries are working to minimise the impact of coronavirus on everyday life, as well as implementing measures to contain its spread. 

The Interior Ministry isolated two neighborhoods in Al-Ahsaa governorate, Al-Faisaliah and Al-Fadhliya, as additional health precautions, preventing entry to or exit from these areas for 24 hours until further notice.

It has also updated travel permit forms for categories exempted from current movement restrictions to monitor all permit numbers and movement activities. The unified forms will be adopted in all of the Kingdom's regions from 3 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The Transport Ministry announced on Saturday it was lifting the suspension on public taxi services. These will resume only before curfew hours in cities where a complete curfew has not been applied.

A total of 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, meaning 8,274 people are confirmed to have contracted the disease. There are currently 6,853 active cases, 78 of them critical. Of the new cases 21 percent are Saudi, while 79 percent are expatriates. 

Most of the newly announced cases were revealed through mass testing activities that target high-risk areas like crowded neighborhoods and workers' dormitories. 

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said there was effective communication with expatriates. “Awareness materials issued by the Health Ministry have been translated, dubbed and published in more than 10 languages,” he said. “Our mass-testing teams who work on our field investigations consists not only of health practitioners but also translators.”

He said 280 new recoveries took the total number of recoveries to 1,329, while five new deaths had been reported, raising the death toll to 92.

The latest fatalities were of a 43-year-old Saudi male in Jazan, and four expatriates aged between 45 and 80, three of them in Makkah and one in Jeddah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia receives 187 returning citizens from Los Angeles

Latest updates

Saudi students keep count at girls’ maths olympiad
World primed for all-star virtual show featuring Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones
US judge blocks Twitter’s bid to reveal govt surveillance requests
Israel accuses Hezbollah of “provocative” activity
Dollar exchange rate in Lebanon reaches record high

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.