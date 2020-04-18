Nations debate easing lockdown as hardship grows

BERLIN: As unemployment rises many around the world, governments are wrestling with when and how to ease restrictions designed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandatory lockdowns to stop the spread of the new virus, which has so far infected more than 2.2 million people and for which there is no vaccine, have brought widespread hardship.

In a joint statement Saturday, a group of 13 countries including Canada, Brazil, Italy and Germany called for global cooperation to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It is vital that we work together to save lives and livelihoods,” they said. The group, which includes Britain, France Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, South Korea, Singapore and Turkey, said it was committed to “work with all countries to coordinate on public health, travel, trade, economic and financial measures in order to minimize disruptions and recover stronger.”

The countries emphasized the need to maintain “air, land and marine transportation links” to ensure the continued flow of goods including medical equipment and aid, and the return of travelers.

In the US, the debate has taken on partisan tones ahead of this fall’s presidential elections. Republican President Donald Trump urged supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors, tweeting the kind of rhetoric some have used to demand an end to stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work.

Most governments remain cautious, even as the economic toll rises. Public health experts warn that easing shutdowns must be accompanied by wider testing and tracing of infected people to keep the virus from coming back.

Singapore, which has been held up as a model for other nations after taking strong measures to clamp down on the virus, reported a new daily record of 942 infections Saturday that brought its total to 5,992.

The number of cases in the city-state has more than doubled just this week alone amid an explosion of cases among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories, that now make up 60 percent of Singapore’s infections.

Japan also reported a surge of 556 new cases Saturday, pushing its total to more than 10,000. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed concern on Friday that people were not observing social distancing and announced a 100,000-yen ($930) cash handout to each resident as an incentive to stay home.

In Africa, the pandemic is only just getting underway. The continent now has more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fifty-two of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the virus, with the total number of cases more than 19,800 as of Saturday morning.

FAST FACT 8% - France has warned its economy could shrink 8 percent this year. leading to its worst recession since World War II.

Top leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party called for deficit spending and a more flexible monetary policy after the economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first three months of the year.

France’s lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget that takes into account the government’s €110 billion ($120 billion) plan to save the economy from collapse. The government has warned that France’s economy, one of the world’s biggest, could shrink 8 percent this year and suffer its worst recession since World War II.

South Korea’s Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said on Saturday that new guidelines could be issued that officials have said would allow people to engage in “certain levels of economic and social activity.”

The East Asian country was among the 13 nations to issue the joint statement on protecting global trade. The declaration also stressed “the importance and critical role of the scientific community in providing guidance to governments,” and suggested pooling scientific resources and efforts to tackle the pandemic.

While most of those sickened by the virus recover, the outbreak has killed at least 155,000 people worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The number very likely underestimates the actual toll. Authorities said that almost everywhere, thousands have died with COVID-19 symptoms — many in nursing homes — without being tested for the virus, and have gone uncounted. In Britain, with an official count of about 14,600 dead, the country’s statistics agency said the real number could be 15 percent higher.