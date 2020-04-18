You are here

Nations debate easing lockdown as hardship grows

Volunteers work with the charity organisation Circolo San Pietro distributing food to people in need as Italy enters its sixth week of lockdown. (Reuters)
Updated 18 April 2020
  • Public health experts say that wider testing is essential to prevent the virus from coming back
BERLIN: As unemployment rises many around the world, governments are wrestling with when and how to ease restrictions designed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandatory lockdowns to stop the spread of the new virus, which has so far infected more than 2.2 million people and for which there is no vaccine, have brought widespread hardship.
In a joint statement Saturday, a group of 13 countries including Canada, Brazil, Italy and Germany called for global cooperation to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic.
“It is vital that we work together to save lives and livelihoods,” they said. The group, which includes Britain, France Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, South Korea, Singapore and Turkey, said it was committed to “work with all countries to coordinate on public health, travel, trade, economic and financial measures in order to minimize disruptions and recover stronger.”
The countries emphasized the need to maintain “air, land and marine transportation links” to ensure the continued flow of goods including medical equipment and aid, and the return of travelers.
In the US, the debate has taken on partisan tones ahead of this fall’s presidential elections. Republican President Donald Trump urged supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors, tweeting the kind of rhetoric some have used to demand an end to stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work.
Most governments remain cautious, even as the economic toll rises. Public health experts warn that easing shutdowns must be accompanied by wider testing and tracing of infected people to keep the virus from coming back.
Singapore, which has been held up as a model for other nations after taking strong measures to clamp down on the virus, reported a new daily record of 942 infections Saturday that brought its total to 5,992.
The number of cases in the city-state has more than doubled just this week alone amid an explosion of cases among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories, that now make up 60 percent of Singapore’s infections.
Japan also reported a surge of 556 new cases Saturday, pushing its total to more than 10,000. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed concern on Friday that people were not observing social distancing and announced a 100,000-yen ($930) cash handout to each resident as an incentive to stay home.
In Africa, the pandemic is only just getting underway. The continent now has more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fifty-two of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the virus, with the total number of cases more than 19,800 as of Saturday morning.

FASTFACT

8% - France has warned its economy could shrink 8 percent this year. leading to its worst recession since World War II.

Top leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party called for deficit spending and a more flexible monetary policy after the economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first three months of the year.
France’s lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget that takes into account the government’s €110 billion ($120 billion) plan to save the economy from collapse. The government has warned that France’s economy, one of the world’s biggest, could shrink 8 percent this year and suffer its worst recession since World War II.
South Korea’s Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said on Saturday that new guidelines could be issued that officials have said would allow people to engage in “certain levels of economic and social activity.”
The East Asian country was among the 13 nations to issue the joint statement on protecting global trade. The declaration also stressed “the importance and critical role of the scientific community in providing guidance to governments,” and suggested pooling scientific resources and efforts to tackle the pandemic.
While most of those sickened by the virus recover, the outbreak has killed at least 155,000 people worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
The number very likely underestimates the actual toll. Authorities said that almost everywhere, thousands have died with COVID-19 symptoms — many in nursing homes — without being tested for the virus, and have gone uncounted. In Britain, with an official count of about 14,600 dead, the country’s statistics agency said the real number could be 15 percent higher.

Pay the rent or eat? Jobless face dilemma

In this March 29, 2020 file photo, light traffic is seen on Highway 101 in San Francisco, amid coronavirus concerns. (AP)
Updated 19 April 2020
Pay the rent or eat? Jobless face dilemma

  • The pandemic is forcing unemployed Americans to make a stark choice
SAN FRANCISCO: Terra Thomas, one of the millions of Americans who have lost their income due to the coronavirus pandemic, was stuck between a rock and a hard place — pay her rent or put food on the table?

“Looking at my finances, it was, ‘do I give the last little bit of my money to my landlord — who has a billion-dollar corporation — or do I save this for necessities like food and health care?’” said Thomas, who lives in Oakland in the San Francisco Bay area.
Thomas is participating in a “rent strike” with four other residents in her building, a growing movement across the US among people who face the same dilemma.
“I risk a lot,” said Thomas, but “I don’t have a choice but to strike.”
She works as a freelance florist for events, particularly weddings, so Thomas’s income depends completely on the resumption of group activities. Refusing to pay her $833 rent “feels like a pretty common sense decision. It feels like a matter of survival,” she told AFP.
Over the past month, a staggering 22 million Americans have lost their jobs as stores, restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential were forced to close, shedding legions of workers.
The shutdown of non-essential activity, an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, has had serious consequences in a country where many people struggle with debt and lack a financial safety net.
In 2018, 40 percent of Americans said they had less than $400 saved for emergencies, without selling belongings or borrowing, according to a report by the Federal Reserve.
Some small-scale landlords have proposed repaying rent via instalments. Several cities and states, including California, have passed executive orders prohibiting eviction of tenants affected by the coronavirus crisis.
But when the lockdown lifts, the moratorium will end. And tenants will have to pay their back-rent or move out.

FASTFACT

$3,500 - In San Francisco, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $3,500-3,700 a month.

“We can’t have people accumulating debts during this time so when this is all over, they might end up on the street. They’re working to pay off debts as opposed to getting their life back together and up and running,” said Hillary Ronen, a San Francisco district supervisor. “It’s going to stall the economy. It makes no sense at all.”
With other local elected officials, she called on the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, on Congress and on President Donald Trump to cancel rents and extend mortgage payments for landlords.
In San Francisco, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is “around $3,500-3,700 a month. It’s obscene,” said Ronen.
“We need either a mass infusion of cash directly to renters, or we need cancelation of rents during the period of stay-at-home order. If we do not have one of those two things, we will have a mass eviction crisis where individuals and families will end up homeless on the streets of this country, in huge large numbers,” said Ronen.About 2,000 people have pledged not to pay their next month’s rent to the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, which provides legal aid to rent strikers as one of several organizations overseeing the movement.
Ricky Zepeda, 44, ended up paying $600 of his $1,600 rent for April on his three-room apartment in Richmond, in the Bay Area.
He acted as main spokesman for everybody in the seven occupied units of his building, who initially agreed to join the rent strike.
“Everybody said ‘yeah let’s do it,’ but then they got scared and backed out. In April, half of them paid whole thing, most of the other paid part of it,” Zepeda said.
Zepeda is legally blind, his wife lost her job at a food packing plant and his 22-year-old daughter, who also lives at home, say her hours cut to one day a week at the check cashing place where she works.
So what Zepeda did pay for the April rent came from his disability check. He said he does not know what he will do in May. “We are in survival mode right now.”

