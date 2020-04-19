Worldwide death toll from virus surges past 157,000

JEDDAH: Coronavirus deaths worldwide have surged past 157,000 despite mounting evidence that social distancing has slowed the pandemic.

Worldwide, at least 2,281,334 people have so far tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

Europe accounts for a total of 100,510 deaths — nearly two-thirds of the 157,163 fatalities worldwide, according to an AFP tally, while nearly a quarter of deaths have come in the United States.

Governments around the world are now grappling with when and how to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy even as the COVID-19 death toll climbs further in hard-hit countries.

US President Donald Trump is putting pressure on state governors to ease restrictions, although the US accounts for nearly a third of the 2.3 million coronavirus infections worldwide.

It has also recorded over 38,000 deaths, more than any other country, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The US was followed by Italy, Spain and France.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases and the number of confirmed infections is likely to be only a fraction of the true total.

Virtually no corner of the world has been left untouched.

Many of the world’s 260 million Orthodox Christians are marking Easter without attending church services. The Russian Orthodox Church has asked them to celebrate at home, even though many places or worship will remain open.

Britain’s overall death toll is officially almost 15,500, but a charity says the number of virus deaths in care homes alone could be as high as 7,500, five times more than estimated.

China’s death toll jumped to 4,632 after it raised by 50 percent the number of fatalities for the city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 emerged late last year.

Trump accused Beijing of downplaying the impact of the disease in China, and leaders in France and Britain have also questioned China’s management of the crisis, but Beijing denied concealing information about the illness.

Signs that the outbreak could be easing in parts of Europe prompted Switzerland, Denmark and Finland to begin reopening shops and schools.

Germany’s health minister said the virus was “under control” after 3,400 deaths, and the country is now beginning the delicate task of lifting some restrictions without triggering a secondary outbreak. Some shops will be allowed to reopen on Monday, and some children will return to school within weeks.

Parts of Italy began emerging from lockdown too, with Venice residents strolling around quiet canals.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total to 8,274. Five more patients died, taking the death toll to 92.

The Interior Ministry imposed 24-hour isolation until further notice in two neighborhoods in Al-Ahsa governorate as an additional health precautions.

The Saudi Agriculture Fund has implemented an action plan of SR2 billion ($533.33 million) to support local food security and production.

Authorities in Dubai extended by a further week a 24-hour curfew imposed as part of a sterilization drive to control the spread of the coronavirus.