You are here

  • Home
  • Worldwide death toll from virus surges past 157,000

Worldwide death toll from virus surges past 157,000

Short Url

https://arab.news/varf2

Updated 19 April 2020
Arab News

Worldwide death toll from virus surges past 157,000

  • Europe accounts for a total of 100,510 deaths, about two-thirds of 157,163 fatalities worldwide
  • But countries look to ease lockdowns as social distancing slows pandemic
Updated 19 April 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Coronavirus deaths worldwide have surged past 157,000 despite mounting evidence that social distancing has slowed the pandemic.

Worldwide, at least 2,281,334 people have so far tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

Europe accounts for a total of 100,510 deaths — nearly two-thirds of the 157,163 fatalities worldwide, according to an AFP tally, while nearly a quarter of deaths have come in the United States.

Governments around the world are now grappling with when and how to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy even as the COVID-19 death toll climbs further in hard-hit countries.

US President Donald Trump is putting pressure on state governors to ease restrictions, although the US accounts for nearly a third of the 2.3 million coronavirus infections worldwide.

It has also recorded over 38,000 deaths, more than any other country, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The US was followed by Italy, Spain and France. 

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases and the number of confirmed infections is likely to be only a fraction of the true total. 

Virtually no corner of the world has been left untouched.

Many of the world’s 260 million Orthodox Christians are marking Easter without attending church services. The Russian Orthodox Church has asked them to celebrate at home, even though many places or worship will remain open.

Britain’s overall death toll is officially almost 15,500, but a charity says the number of virus deaths in care homes alone could be as high as 7,500, five times more than estimated.

China’s death toll jumped to 4,632 after it raised by 50 percent the number of fatalities for the city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 emerged late last year.

Trump accused Beijing of downplaying the impact of the disease in China, and leaders in France and Britain have also questioned China’s management of the crisis, but Beijing denied concealing information about the illness.

Signs that the outbreak could be easing in parts of Europe prompted Switzerland, Denmark and Finland to begin reopening shops and schools.

Germany’s health minister said the virus was “under control” after 3,400 deaths, and the country is now beginning the delicate task of lifting some restrictions without triggering a secondary outbreak. Some shops will be allowed to reopen on Monday, and some children will return to school within weeks.

Parts of Italy began emerging from lockdown too, with Venice residents strolling around quiet canals.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total to 8,274. Five more patients died, taking the death toll to 92.

The Interior Ministry imposed 24-hour isolation until further notice in two neighborhoods in Al-Ahsa governorate as an additional health precautions.

The Saudi Agriculture Fund has implemented an action plan of SR2 billion ($533.33 million) to support local food security and production.

Authorities in Dubai extended by a further week a 24-hour curfew imposed as part of a sterilization drive to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s coronavirus cases overtake Iran, highest in Middle East

44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison

In this file image taken from video released Friday Oct. 31, 2014, by Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, centre, the leader of Nigeria's Islamic extremist group, surrounded by his fighters. (AP)
Updated 19 April 2020
AFP

44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison

  • The dead men were among a group of 58 suspects captured during a major army operation around Lake Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno at the end of March
Updated 19 April 2020
AFP

N'DJAMENA: A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in their prison cell, apparently poisoned, Chad’s chief prosecutor announced Saturday.
Speaking on national television, Youssouf Tom said the 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell on Thursday.
An autopsy carried out on four of the dead prisoners revealed traces of a lethal substance that had caused heart attacks in some of the victims and severe asphyxiation in the others, he said.
The dead men were among a group of 58 suspects captured during a major army operation around Lake Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno at the end of March.
“Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation,” said Tom.
“On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell,” Tom said, adding that he had attended the scene.
“We have buried 40 bodies and sent four bodies to the medical examiner for autopsy.” An investigation was ongoing to determine exactly how the prisoners had died, he said.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “the 58 prisoners were placed in a single cell and were given nothing to eat or drink for two days.”
Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou, secretary general of the Chadian Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (CTDDH), made similar accusations.
Prison officials had “locked the prisoners in a small cell and refusing them food and water for three days because they were accused of belonging to Boko Haram,” Ibedou told AFP. “It’s horrible what has happened.”
The government denied the allegations.
“There was no ill-treatment,” Chad Justice Minister, Djimet Arabi, told AFP by telephone.
“Toxic substances were found in their stomachs. Was it collective suicide or something else? We’re still looking for answers,” he said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
One of the prisoners was transferred to hospital on Thursday, but he was “faring much better” and had rejoined “the other 13 prisoners still alive and who are doing very well,” the minister said.

Earlier this week, the minister told AFP the captured men had been transferred to Ndjamena on Tuesday evening and handed over to the court system for trial.
The military operation against Boko Haram killed more than a thousand of the group’s militants and cost the lives of 52 soldiers, a Chadian army spokesman said. The operation ran from March 31 to April 8.
It was launched in response to a devastating attack on Chadian troops on March 23 on a base at Bohoma, in the Lake Chad marshlands, that killed 98 soldiers. It was the largest one-day loss the army has ever suffered.
Since then, Idriss has warned his allies in the region that Chad’s army will no longer take part in operations outside the country.
The force, considered one of the best in the region, has fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region as part of the Joint Multinational Force with Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.
But on Friday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Chad remained committed to the G5 Sahel anti-jihadist force operating in the region.
 

Topics: Boko Haram

Related

World
Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon
World
Three killed in Boko Haram suicide bombing in Nigeria

Latest updates

Egyptian Copts celebrate Easter at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Saudi club teaches hearing-impaired to protect themselves from COVID-19
Premier League return date still not clear, says Brady
German Football League hopes to resume matches in May
44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.