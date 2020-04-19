You are here

  Dr. Ayman Abdo, secretary-general of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

Updated 19 April 2020
Arab News

Dr. Ayman Abdo is the secretary-general of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS). He attained his bachelor’s degree from the College of Medicine at King Saud University in 1994, his American fellowship in internal medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine in 2000, and his Canadian fellowship for liver diseases from the University of Calgary, Alberta in 2003, among other fellowships. 

Abdo has extensive experience in education, such as being the vice dean of the college of medicine for graduate studies and scientific research at Umm Al-Qura University since 2013, associate professor in the department of internal medicine at King Saud University since 2008, and as a fellow physician in the Canadian Fellowship Program in hepatology at the University of Calgary from July 2002 to June 2003. 

He also has experience in a number of administrative roles such as being a board member of the Saudi Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and Transplantation since 2009, and the head of the Research Center for Liver Diseases at King Saud University since 2009. 

The SCFHS is granting six-month temporary registration to all health practitioners who have applied for professional classification, without requiring that they pass the classification test, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

SCFHS spokesman Fahad Al-Qathami said the commission was keen to benefit from an increase in the number of qualified health practitioners without lowering professional standards that guaranteed patients’ well-being.

Practitioners must complete the registration procedures and pass the test after the end of the temporary registration.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

