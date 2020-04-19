Kashmir’s tulip garden loses its bloom as virus curbs bite

NEW DELHI: For the first time since it opened in 2007, Kashmir’s famous tulip garden — the largest in Asia — will have no tourists taking selfies among the 1.3 million flowers this year. A nationwide lockdown imposed in India in late March to limit the spread of coronavirus across the country has all but halted tourism to the disputed territory and one of its most popular attractions, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

“Everything has come to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. Our hard work would have paved the way for success if visitors were thronging the garden,” Farooq Ahmed Rather, director of Kashmir’s Floriculture Department, told Arab News. “But with the absence of tourists, we are not feeling good. It’s unfortunate.”

The garden, which covers an area of more than 30 ha, is visited by thousands of domestic and foreign tourists each year, Rather said.

More than 250,000 people, including foreign tourists, visited Kashmir in the spring months of March and April last year.

However, curfews to limit the spread of the coronavirus has hit visitor numbers to the garden, one of the largest and most highly rated in the world.

Nestled in the foothills of the majestic Zabarwan range and close to the picturesque Dal Lake, the garden is home to more than 50 flower varieties, including daffodils, muscaria, iris, hyacinth, roses, and ranunculus, most imported from the Netherlands.

However, authorities fear their efforts in maintaining the garden will go to waste if the curfew persists.

NUMBER More than 250,000 people, including foreign tourists, visited Kashmir in the spring months of March and April last year.

“Life has come to a standstill and tourism has come to zero. Every sector has been hit severely. We had a lot of expectations this year. We planted around 13 million tulips. It is a massive loss for Kashmir and for us,” a Floriculture Department official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News.

The lockdown follows widespread protests and a curfew in the valley after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Kashmir’s special status on August 5 last year.

Farmers bearing the brunt of the coronavirus restrictions said that while the situation is “unfortunate,” the lockdown is necessary.

“We have worked so hard to get the gardens ready for the public. It is unfortunate, but we understand that saving people’s lives is more important,” one gardener said.

However, officials are optimistic that the garden will spring back into action soon. “We’re expecting a strong comeback next year. Let’s hope for the best,” Rather said.