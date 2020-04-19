You are here

Kashmir’s tulip garden loses its bloom as virus curbs bite

People stroll through Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in Kashmir last year. (AN photo by Suhail Bhat)
An aerial view of Srinagar’s famed Tulip Garden in Kashmir last year. It receives nearly 300,000 visitors during the spring season. (AN photo by Suhail Bhat)
A close-up view of tulip bulbs in Srinagar’s Tulip Garden. No tourists will visit the iconic attraction this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. (AN photo by Suhail Bhat)
  • The lockdown follows widespread protests and a curfew in the valley after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Kashmir’s special status on April 5 last year
NEW DELHI: For the first time since it opened in 2007, Kashmir’s famous tulip garden — the largest in Asia — will have no tourists taking selfies among the 1.3 million flowers this year. A nationwide lockdown imposed in India in late March to limit the spread of coronavirus across the country has all but halted tourism to the disputed territory and one of its most popular attractions, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

“Everything has come to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. Our hard work would have paved the way for success if visitors were thronging the garden,” Farooq Ahmed Rather, director of Kashmir’s Floriculture Department, told Arab News. “But with the absence of tourists, we are not feeling good. It’s unfortunate.”

The garden, which covers an area of more than 30 ha, is visited by thousands of domestic and foreign tourists each year, Rather said.

More than 250,000 people, including foreign tourists, visited Kashmir in the spring months of March and April last year.

However, curfews to limit the spread of the coronavirus has hit visitor numbers to the garden, one of the largest and most highly rated in the world.

Nestled in the foothills of the majestic Zabarwan range and close to the picturesque Dal Lake, the garden is home to more than 50 flower varieties, including daffodils, muscaria, iris, hyacinth, roses, and ranunculus, most imported from the Netherlands.

However, authorities fear their efforts in maintaining the garden will go to waste if the curfew persists.

NUMBER

“Life has come to a standstill and tourism has come to zero. Every sector has been hit severely. We had a lot of expectations this year. We planted around 13 million tulips. It is a massive loss for Kashmir and for us,” a Floriculture Department official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News.

The lockdown follows widespread protests and a curfew in the valley after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Kashmir’s special status on August 5 last year.  

Farmers bearing the brunt of the coronavirus restrictions said that while the situation is “unfortunate,” the lockdown is necessary.

“We have worked so hard to get the gardens ready for the public. It is unfortunate, but we understand that saving people’s lives is more important,” one gardener said.

However, officials are optimistic that the garden will spring back into action soon. “We’re expecting a strong comeback next year. Let’s hope for the best,” Rather said.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

N'DJAMENA: A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in their prison cell, apparently poisoned, Chad’s chief prosecutor announced Saturday.
Speaking on national television, Youssouf Tom said the 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell on Thursday.
An autopsy carried out on four of the dead prisoners revealed traces of a lethal substance that had caused heart attacks in some of the victims and severe asphyxiation in the others, he said.
The dead men were among a group of 58 suspects captured during a major army operation around Lake Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno at the end of March.
“Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation,” said Tom.
“On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell,” Tom said, adding that he had attended the scene.
“We have buried 40 bodies and sent four bodies to the medical examiner for autopsy.” An investigation was ongoing to determine exactly how the prisoners had died, he said.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “the 58 prisoners were placed in a single cell and were given nothing to eat or drink for two days.”
Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou, secretary general of the Chadian Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (CTDDH), made similar accusations.
Prison officials had “locked the prisoners in a small cell and refusing them food and water for three days because they were accused of belonging to Boko Haram,” Ibedou told AFP. “It’s horrible what has happened.”
The government denied the allegations.
“There was no ill-treatment,” Chad Justice Minister, Djimet Arabi, told AFP by telephone.
“Toxic substances were found in their stomachs. Was it collective suicide or something else? We’re still looking for answers,” he said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
One of the prisoners was transferred to hospital on Thursday, but he was “faring much better” and had rejoined “the other 13 prisoners still alive and who are doing very well,” the minister said.

Earlier this week, the minister told AFP the captured men had been transferred to Ndjamena on Tuesday evening and handed over to the court system for trial.
The military operation against Boko Haram killed more than a thousand of the group’s militants and cost the lives of 52 soldiers, a Chadian army spokesman said. The operation ran from March 31 to April 8.
It was launched in response to a devastating attack on Chadian troops on March 23 on a base at Bohoma, in the Lake Chad marshlands, that killed 98 soldiers. It was the largest one-day loss the army has ever suffered.
Since then, Idriss has warned his allies in the region that Chad’s army will no longer take part in operations outside the country.
The force, considered one of the best in the region, has fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region as part of the Joint Multinational Force with Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.
But on Friday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Chad remained committed to the G5 Sahel anti-jihadist force operating in the region.
 

Topics: Boko Haram

