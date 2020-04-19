Lebanon to start mass coronavirus testing

You are here

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has allocated $797 million to cover the costs of COVID-19. (File/AFP)
  • The ministry plans carry out approximately 1,500 tests per day
  • Leban has confirmed 672 coronavirus infections, 21 deaths and 99 recoveries
DUBAI: Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the country will begin mass coronavirus testing next week, national newspaper The Daily Star reported on Saturday.
The ministry plans carry out approximately 1,500 tests per day and incorporate random testing to gather more accurate data on COVID-19 in Lebanon, Hasan added.
“The results today are good and we are proceeding according to the plan and taking great care so that there is no excessive optimism,” Hasan said in a press conference.
On Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has allocated $797 million to cover the costs of COVID-19, which has forced industries across the globe to shut down.
He said the fund would “help daily workers in the public sector, support the health sector and farmers, and give small industrial enterprises subsidized loans to stimulate the national industry.”
Diab added the epidemic has worsened the country’s decades-old economic, financial and social crises, and has made “the situation more difficult and critical.”
Leban has confirmed 672 coronavirus infections, 21 deaths and 99 recoveries.

UAE to impose fines on people sharing false health information over the media

  • The UAE’s health ministry and other relevant authorities are the only sources that will report all health-related information
DUBAI: People who circulate false information through any types of media face fines of up to $5,444, state news agency WAM reported citing the UAE cabinet’s new resolution on the publishing and sharing of health information.
The UAE’s health ministry and other relevant authorities are the only sources that will report all health-related information, the resolution said.
The ministry will implement health guidelines and publish those linked to communicable diseases after getting an approval from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the resolution said.

