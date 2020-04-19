Scores of stranded Iraqis leave Kuwait by land

DUBAI: Scores of Iraqis have started evacuating from Kuwait by land amid an international travel ban prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, local daily Arab Times reported.
A group of 151 Iraqis, accompanied by government officials, were coached to the Iraqi port of Safwan on Saturday, as part of the country’s efforts to help stranded nationals.
The Iraqi embassy in Kuwait earlier called for its citizens wanting to return to their home country, the report said.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said it had quarantined a building in Hawally after five Indian expats have been found to have the COVID-19.
The 14-day long quarantine covers all 500 residents of the building who will be subject to further health checks.
