You are here

  • Home
  • Scores of stranded Iraqis leave Kuwait by land

Scores of stranded Iraqis leave Kuwait by land

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said it had quarantined a building in Hawally after five Indian expats have been found to have the COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j5ssg

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Scores of stranded Iraqis leave Kuwait by land

  • A group of 151 Iraqis, accompanied by government officials, were coached to the Iraqi port of Safwan on Saturday
  • The Iraqi embassy in Kuwait earlier called for its citizens wanting to return to their home country
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Scores of Iraqis have started evacuating from Kuwait by land amid an international travel ban prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, local daily Arab Times reported.
A group of 151 Iraqis, accompanied by government officials, were coached to the Iraqi port of Safwan on Saturday, as part of the country’s efforts to help stranded nationals.
The Iraqi embassy in Kuwait earlier called for its citizens wanting to return to their home country, the report said.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said it had quarantined a building in Hawally after five Indian expats have been found to have the COVID-19.
The 14-day long quarantine covers all 500 residents of the building who will be subject to further health checks.

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait records 93 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Middle-East
Lebanon reports four new cases of coronavirus, sends dozens of Iraqis home

Lebanon to start mass coronavirus testing

Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon to start mass coronavirus testing

  • The ministry plans carry out approximately 1,500 tests per day
  • Leban has confirmed 672 coronavirus infections, 21 deaths and 99 recoveries
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the country will begin mass coronavirus testing next week, national newspaper The Daily Star reported on Saturday.
The ministry plans carry out approximately 1,500 tests per day and incorporate random testing to gather more accurate data on COVID-19 in Lebanon, Hasan added.
“The results today are good and we are proceeding according to the plan and taking great care so that there is no excessive optimism,” Hasan said in a press conference.
On Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has allocated $797 million to cover the costs of COVID-19, which has forced industries across the globe to shut down.
He said the fund would “help daily workers in the public sector, support the health sector and farmers, and give small industrial enterprises subsidized loans to stimulate the national industry.”
Diab added the epidemic has worsened the country’s decades-old economic, financial and social crises, and has made “the situation more difficult and critical.”
Leban has confirmed 672 coronavirus infections, 21 deaths and 99 recoveries.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon reports four new cases of coronavirus, sends dozens of Iraqis home
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: New coronavirus cases emerge in the Middle East as global infections top 2.3 million

Latest updates

Scores of stranded Iraqis leave Kuwait by land
Lebanon to start mass coronavirus testing
Arab stars hit the virtual stage in One World: Together at Home concert
Lana El-Sahely spotlights homegrown brands in Lebanon amid COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi Arabia to impose unified system for movement permits during curfew

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.