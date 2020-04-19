Arabian Travel Market postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: The Arabian Travel Market expo will be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak and will be scheduled to take place from May 16 to 19 in Dubai, following the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr, the Arabian Travel Market announced in a statement on Sunday.
“Decisions like this are never taken lightly. Discussions took place at the highest level both internally and externally with local and federal government, partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees who all endorsed our evaluation of the current situation and our decision to act once again, without delay,” it added.
It has also announced that it will be launching an ATM Virtual Event from June 1 to 3 of 2020 that includes live conference sessions and speed networking events.
The event, which was scheduled to take place in Dubai this year, had set its theme of adopting ‘Events for Tourism Growth’ as the annual theme for 2020.