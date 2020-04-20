You are here

  • Home
  • Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers

Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers

The German government is discussing increases to state aided short-time workers’ pay. Short-time working is a scheme which allows employers to cut their outlays. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9sbf

Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers

  • Merkel’s coalition government says plan will help hotels; differences emerge among ministers on raising top taxes
Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government on Sunday signaled further support for struggling businesses and consumers in the coronavirus crisis, focusing on hotels, restaurants and pay for short-time workers.

Dehoga, an industry association that includes a large share of often small family-owned operations, told Bild am Sonntag that some 70,000 restaurant and hotel operators, which employ 223,000 people, could face insolvency as they stood to lose up to €10 billion of sales by the end of April.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier of Merkel’s conservative party said in an interview with the same newspaper he agreed the sector needed support to get up on its feet again.
“It is clear that we will need additional help to prevent a large part of these companies giving up and disappearing from the market,” he said.
Altmaier said he would look into possibly lowering value added taxes for the industry, but he could also imagine concrete grants to pay for modernization and cost savings measures.
New coronavirus infections and recovery numbers in Germany have been looking more manageable in recent days.
But politicians and authorities agree that economic life can only restart very gradually to avoid fresh waves of rapid infections, leaving businesses starved of turnover.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who represents the Social Democratic party (SPD), also included hotels in those industries that he believed should receive targeted aid in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Some 70,000 restaurant and hotel operators, which employ 223,000 people, could face insolvency as they stood to lose up to €10 billion of sales by the end of April. ● New coronavirus infections and recovery numbers in Germany have been looking more manageable in recent days.

● Politicians agree that economic life can only restart very gradually to avoid fresh waves of rapid infections.

But Altmaier differed from Scholz, who had proposed taxing high earners more to help finance aid programs.
“Higher state revenues are achieved predominantly through more powerful growth and investments,” Altmaier said.
Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, said in the Rheinische Post and General Anzeiger papers on Saturday he would not rule out the government making available further aid within weeks to support the economy at large.
The government was also discussing increases to state aided short-time workers’ pay in order to boost spending power, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil of the SPD said.
Short-time working is a scheme which allows employers to cut their outlays as employees partly receive state pay, but are kept on the payroll.
Heil said he had proposed raising the state share of short-time pay for the three months of May, June and July.
“I am confident we will produce results here,” he said in a Saturday interview by broadcasters ntv and the Welt newspaper.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
France’s retail giant Fnac Darty gets $544m state loan
Business & Economy
Cuba’s private sector suffering from a lack of tourists

France’s retail giant Fnac Darty gets $544m state loan

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

France’s retail giant Fnac Darty gets $544m state loan

  • E-commerce doubled over the last half of March and the first days of April
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

PARIS: Electronics retail giant Fnac Darty announced on Sunday it had secured a €500 million ($544 million) loan guaranteed by the French state “to secure cash flow” and prepare for recovery after the coronavirus crisis.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the guaranteed loan facility was “the first that the French state has granted to a major French company” to help it over the crisis.
The group reported “very strong growth in e-commerce, in all countries, during the lockdown” but in the first quarter of the year revenue plunged 7.9 percent on a reported basis to €1.49 billion.
With stores closed sales fell 30 percent in March, a statement said.
However e-commerce doubled over the last half of March and the first days of April.

BACKGROUND

● The group reported ‘very strong growth in e-commerce, in all countries, during the lockdown’ but in the first quarter of the year revenue plunged 7.9 percent on a reported basis to €1.49 billion.

● With stores closed sales fell 30 percent in March. However e-commerce doubled over the last half of March and the first days of April.

The group had warned in mid-March it would not meet its minor growth targets and on Sunday withdrew proposed dividends for 2019 — in line with government demands.
“With more than €20 billion in loans given to 150,000 companies, the deployment of the state guaranteed loan is a reality for French companies, whatever their size,” Le Maire added.
“The state-guaranteed loan is a major lever to help them overcome this economically difficult period without trouble.”
Fnac Darty’s one-year loan supported by French banks has a five-year extension option.

Related

Business & Economy
Cuba’s private sector suffering from a lack of tourists
Business & Economy
Walmart to take on 50,000 more workers in hiring spree

Latest updates

When Arab News arrived in Japan
How Arab News launched in Pakistan
Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers
Arab News, through its editorial cartoons
France’s retail giant Fnac Darty gets $544m state loan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.