You are here

  • Home
  • Head of Hin Leong accused of not disclosing $800 million losses

Head of Hin Leong accused of not disclosing $800 million losses

A view of Hin Leong’s Pu Tuo San VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfntg

Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

Head of Hin Leong accused of not disclosing $800 million losses

  • The 23 banks named in the filing declined or did not respond to emailed requests in the past several days for comment
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The founder and director of top Singapore oil-trading company Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd. (HLT) directed the firm not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years, he said in a court filing.
The affidavit signed by Lim Oon Kuin, a Chinese immigrant in his 70s widely known as O.K. Lim, is part of a Friday filing to the Singapore High Court by HLT and subsidiary Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd., seeking a six-month moratorium on debts of $3.85 billion to 23 banks. The filing cites a collapse in the oil price and the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered oil demand and pushed up costs for HLT, one of Asia’s largest oil traders.
Despite reporting net profit of $78.2 million for the business year ended in October, “HLT has not been making profits in the last few years,” Lim said in the filing, which has not been made public.
The company “suffered about $800 million in futures losses over the years but these were not reflected in the financial statements,” he said. “In this regard, I had given instructions to the finance department to prepare the accounts without showing the losses and told them that I would be responsible if anything went wrong.”
Lim, reached by phone, declined comment, as did his lawyer Patrick Ang, managing partner at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, who was reached by email.
Lim’s son Evan Lim Chee Meng, a director at HLT and Ocean Tankers, who also submitted a signed affidavit with the debt-moratorium request, did not respond to an email requesting comment. HLT and Ocean Tankers could not be reached for comment over the weekend.
The 23 banks named in the filing declined or did not respond to emailed requests in the past several days for comment.
The affidavit, which said Lim was resigning immediately as director of the family-held company he founded half a century ago from a single delivery truck, did not specify over how many years the losses were incurred or why he was blaming HLT’s difficulties on problems that arose largely in the past few months.
Under Singapore law, Friday’s filing automatically protects HLT from legal action by creditors for 30 days while the court decides whether to grant the six-month debt-repayment extension.
Lim said in the filing that HLT had held a video conference on Tuesday with creditors and advisers “to inform bank lenders of HLT’s financial position,” which it said included liabilities of $4.05 billion against assets of $714 million as of April 9.

Topics: Singapore

Related

Business & Economy
Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers
Business & Economy
France’s retail giant Fnac Darty gets $544m state loan

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed

Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed

Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

HONG KONG: Oil prices collapsed to more than two-decade lows Monday as traders grow concerned that storage facilities are reaching their limits, while equities were mixed, with some support coming from signs that the coronavirus may have peaked in Europe and the United States.
US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate briefly plunged almost 20 percent to below $15 — its lowest since 1999 — as stockpiles continue to build owing to a crash in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Analysts said this month’s agreement between top producers to slash output by 10 million barrels a day was having little impact on the oil crisis because of lockdowns and travel restrictions that are keeping billions of people at home.
WTI was hit particularly hard as its main US storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma, were filling up.
ANZ said “crude oil prices remained under pressure, as projections of weaker demand weigh on sentiment.”
“Despite the OPEC+ alliance agreeing to an unprecedented cut in output, the physical market is awash with oil,” it said, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC partners.
And AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes added: “It’s a dump at all cost as no one... wants delivery of oil, with Cushing storage facilities filling by the minute.
“It hasn’t taken long for the market to recognize that the OPEC+ deal will not, in its present form, be enough to balance oil markets.”
Stock traders were in slightly more buoyant mood as governments start to consider how and when to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy.
Italy, Spain, France and Britain reported drops in daily death tolls and slowing infection rates.

Not out yet
“We are scoring points against the epidemic,” said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, while insisting “we are not out of the health crisis yet.”
Meanwhile, in the US, Andrew Cuomo, governor of badly hit New York state, said the disease was “on the descent,” though he cautioned it was “no time to get cocky.”
Mounting evidence suggests that the lockdowns and social distancing are slowing the spread of the virus. That has intensified planning in many countries to begin loosening curbs on movement and easing the crushing pressure on national economies.
Adding to the sense of hope was a report indicating promising research on a drug to treat coronavirus.
Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were each up 0.1 percent, while Wellington added 0.4 percent.
However, Tokyo went into the break 0.9 percent lower, while Sydney and Manila dropped one percent apiece. There were also losses in Taipei, Singapore and Jakarta.
“The longer investors have to contemplate future economic issues while they wait for more countries to be on the downward slope of the pandemic curve, the more scope there is of risk assets pricing in a difficult future,” Chris Iggo, of AXA Investment Managers UK, said.
Investors are keeping an eye on Washington, where Congress and the White House are working toward a $450 billion economic relief plan for small business to add to the trillions already pledged to support the economy.
Big-name companies including IBM, Netflix and Coca-Cola are due to deliver their earnings reports.

Topics: oil prices COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Global oil market undergoing ‘historic shock,’ warns OPEC
Business & Economy
Record 2020 oil demand fall due to coronavirus: energy watchdog

Latest updates

With virus ‘under control’, Germany begins opening up
Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed
Fifteen years on, how maiden Monte Carlo win sparked Nadal breakthrough
‘I should have scored more goals’ — Rooney
Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.