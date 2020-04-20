You are here

  • Home
  • Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

Wuhan Zall football team coach Jose Gonzalez, right, arrives on Saturday night with his players and coaching staff at the railway station in Wuhan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xdrc

Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

SHANGHAI: Wuhan Zall, the Chinese Super League team from the epicenter of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, made an emotional return to their home city after more than three months torn from their families.
Zall endured a turbulent 104 days on the road — including being stranded in Spain — because Wuhan was sealed off in January when the virus killed and infected thousands there.
The city is now emerging from its weeks-long lockdown and hundreds of chanting fans met the Zall players when they arrived at Wuhan’s train station late Saturday, state media said.
Wearing masks, the players had bouquets of flowers thrust into their hands as supporters clad in the team’s orange colors held banners and sang.
“After more than three months of wandering, the homesick Wuhan Zall team members finally set foot in their hometown,” the team said on the Twitter-like Weibo.
The squad, led by their Spanish coach Jose Gonzalez, will now spend a few days at home before resuming training on Wednesday.
“The local players will be reunited with their families, having not seen them for more than three months,” said Zall, who finished sixth last year in the top-flight CSL.
“The club is very grateful for the support and understanding of the players’ families.” The squad’s return home is the final chapter in a long saga.
They began training for the new Chinese Super League season, since postponed indefinitely, in early January in the southern city of Guangzhou.
They flew to Malaga, Spain toward the end of January, by which time the city of Wuhan and its 11 million people were under harsh restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“They are not walking viruses, they are athletes,” Gonzalez told Spanish media at the time, pleading for his players not to be demonized.
But when the virus began taking hold in Spain in March, Zall made arrangements to fly back to China, where the number of infections was slowing markedly.
Wuhan was still sealed off so the squad, via a prolonged transit in Germany, flew to China’s southern city of Shenzhen on March 16.
They went into three weeks of quarantine, followed by training in the nearby city of Foshan, before taking a high-speed train from Guangzhou to Wuhan on Saturday evening.
Zall are preparing for a season that still has no start date. The CSL was supposed to begin on Feb. 22 but could now kick off in late June, according to latest reports.
China’s government says it has curbed coronavirus at home, but on Friday admitted errors in tallying the death toll in Wuhan and raised the count there by 50 percent to 3,869.

Related

Sport
Fifteen years on, how maiden Monte Carlo win sparked Nadal breakthrough
Sport
‘I should have scored more goals’ — Rooney

Fifteen years on, how maiden Monte Carlo win sparked Nadal breakthrough

Eighteen-year-old Rafael Nadal wins the 2005 Monte Carlo Masters to begin his 11 title runs in the tournament. (Files/Getty Images)
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

Fifteen years on, how maiden Monte Carlo win sparked Nadal breakthrough

  • Among Rafael Nadal’s 85-trophy career haul, 11 have come in Monte Carlo including a record eight in a row
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal celebrates the 15th anniversary of his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday, a victory which sparked a breakthrough season, a maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros and set the Spaniard on the road to becoming one of the sport’s greatest players.

Nadal was just 18 when he beat Guillermo Coria in the 2005 Monte Carlo final.
Two years earlier, he had offered tennis a glimpse of the future when, at 16, he stunned French Open champion Albert Costa on the famous red clay on the shores of the Mediterranean.
His 2005 triumph was one of 11 titles Nadal captured that year — eight of them on clay at Costa do Sauipe, Acapulco, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, the French Open, Bastad and Stuttgart.
He also proved he was no slow-court bully, ending the year with hard court victories in Canada, Beijing and Madrid.
That success was also reflected in the rankings.
At the end of 2004, he was at 51; fast forward 12 months and he was the world No. 2.
Among his 85-trophy career haul, 11 have come in Monte Carlo including a record eight in a row from 2005-2012 and three more between 2016-2018.
In 76 matches at the event, he has lost just five times.
Despite his maiden victory in Monte Carlo, however, Nadal was not sounding confident about his chances at Roland Garros later that season.
“No, no, no. I am not favorite, no. It’s my first Roland Garros,” the teenager told reporters in faltering English, a language he was gradually mastering thanks to lessons of “20 minutes, 30 minutes” every day.
“I am playing good now, but I don’t know at the French Open if I’m going to play good or I’m going to play bad.”
He need not have worried.
Just weeks later in Paris, Nadal beat Roger Federer in the semifinals and the now forgotten Mariano Puerta in the final, coming from a set down.
Eleven more Roland Garros crowns have followed for a Grand Slam haul of 19, just one behind Federer’s record 20.
Had it not been for a career-long struggle with wrist and knee problems — which kept him out of nine majors — that figure would likely have been even more impressive.
The ongoing coronavirus crisis has robbed Nadal of the opportunity to clinch a 12th Monte Carlo title.
However, the pause has given rivals time to reflect on Nadal’s 15 years at the top, with 209 weeks in the world No. 1 spot.
He has not dropped out of the top 10 since Monte Carlo in 2005.
“It’s obvious he has a champion’s mentality, what he’s managed to produce over the years on all surfaces, the way he was bouncing back from numerous injuries,” said world No. 1  Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic holds a narrow 29-26 career edge over the Spaniard.
But Nadal is 24-16 against Federer and 17-7 over Andy Murray, the other member of the “Big Four.”
“The resilience, the intensity he brings — when you see him jumping around before you walk onto court, it already intimidates you. A mental giant and a physical giant,” added the Serb.
Murray agreed.
“I would say that, consistently, Rafa has been mentally the strongest,” said the Briton.
“Even when he was 18, 19, which is so rare for the guys coming through. That’s normally the part that takes the longest.”

Related

Sport
‘I should have scored more goals’ — Rooney
Sport
Wuhan football team make emotional return to virus ground zero

Latest updates

From Dua Lipa to Gigi Hadid, A-listers are cooking up their favorite Arabic dishes in quarantine
Saudi Aramco donates coronavirus masks to Houston, Texas
LIVE: Countries across the world mull easing lockdown restrictions as coronavirus grips economies
Coronavirus takes toll on global M&A as $1 billion deals disappear
India reports biggest one-day coronavirus spike as lockdown eased

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.