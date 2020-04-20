You are here

Emirates NBD Q1 profits fall 24% on coronavirus impairment surge

Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD said its first-quarter net profit declined 24 percent on higher provisions the bank took in anticipation of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak. (Emirates NBD Facebook)
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

  • Banks in the UAE are feeling the impact of measures aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak
DUBAI: Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD said on Monday first-quarter net profit declined 24 percent year-on-year due to higher provisions the bank took in anticipation of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on credit conditions.
The bank posted a net profit of $566.29 million (Dh2.08 billion) in the quarter, down from $742 million (Dh2.74 billion) in the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, however, net profit improved by 3 percent.
“Net operating profit declined 24 percent y-o-y as the group took additional impairment allowances to increase coverage in anticipation of a deterioration in credit quality in subsequent quarters,” Patrick Sullivan, the group chief financial officer, said in a statement.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates are feeling the impact of measures aimed at containing the outbreak, which have brought parts of the economy such as tourism and transport to a near halt.
“Regional banks face multiple challenges from low interest rates, low oil prices and lower economic growth due to disruption from COVID-19,” said Sullivan.
The operating performance of the bank was good prior to the emergence of the economic impact of COVID-19, he said.
The bank increased impairment allowances to $561.3 million, with an increase in the annualized net cost of risk of 210 basis points.
Its non-performing loan ratio was stable at 5.5 percent in the quarter, and total assets increased by 1 percent from the end of 2019 to $191.16 billion.
“Emirates NBD has a good underlying operating performance, coupled with a robust balance sheet to help navigate these challenges. The group continues to operate with strong liquidity and healthy capital ratios,” Sullivan said.

Saudi Aramco donates coronavirus masks to Houston, Texas

Frank Kane

  • Most recent statistics show Texas with 18,923 cases of the disease, a daily increase of 663, and 477 deaths
  • The masks are being offered to protect protect fire, police and health responders in Houston
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has come to the aid of the US city of Houston, Texas, with a donation of 30,000 masks for first responders fighting the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the heart of the American oil industry.

A statement from Aramco Americas said: “We are supporting efforts to protect fire, police and health responders in Houston through a donation of 30,000 KN95 masks to help the city and the major of Houston, Sylvester Turner.”

The mayor responded: “We know that medical supplies and protective equipment, like these masks, are in short supply throughout the US. We are fortunate to have a great corporate citizen like Aramco utilizing its procurement and global supply chain to source this quantity of masks during this challenging time.”

Most recent statistics show Texas with 18,923 cases of the disease, a daily increase of 663, and 477 deaths. The biggest number are in Harris County, which contains the densely populated city of Houston.

Turner said Aramco works side-by-side with local government and other charitable organizations to address issues ranging from education, hunger and environmental protection.

Mohammed Alshammari, president and chief executive of Aramco Americas, said: “The safety of our employees and the community is a top priority for us. Houston has been our headquarters for nearly 50 years.

“This donation is one of the ways we are looking to help the city during these challenging and difficult times,” he added.

As the business center for the American shale oil industry, Texas is also facing a wave of financial challenges as a result of falling oil prices in the wake of the global collapse in demand for crude.

