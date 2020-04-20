You are here

Vietnam: Over 13,000 people linked to coronavirus cluster tested negative

Vietnam has recorded just 268 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and no deaths. (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

HANOI: More than 13,400 people linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in a village on the outskirts of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi have tested negative for the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.
Supported by the mass quarantine of tens of thousands and an aggressive contact-tracing program, Vietnam has recorded just 268 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and no deaths. The country has stayed clear of the virus for four consecutive days so far.
“97.7 percent of the total samples tested negative for the virus. Results of the rest will be released in coming days,” the government said in a statement.
The village, 32km (20 miles) from the capital city, was considered an epicenter and was placed under lockdown since April 7, after 13 people living there, including a Samsung Display worker, were infected.
Vietnam’s health ministry on Monday said over 200 samples linked to the Samsung Display worker also tested negative for the virus.

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

Updated 12 min ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.
Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

