Virgin Atlantic may fold without state help: Branson

In this file photo taken on April 02, 2020 tailfins of parked Virgin Atlantic passenger aircraft are pictured on the apron at Heathrow Airport, west of London. Virgin Atlantic will only survive the coronavirus outbreak if it gets financial support from the British government, the airline’s founder Richard Branson said on April 20, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • "We will do everything we can to keep the airline going but we will need government support," Branson said
LONDON: British tycoon Richard Branson has warned that his part-owned airline Virgin Atlantic will collapse unless it receives financial aid from the UK government to weather the coronavirus crisis.
"We will do everything we can to keep the airline going but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for," Branson said in a letter to employees seen by media.
Airlines around the world are on the financial ropes as government lockdown orders and border closures have forced them to ground most of their planes.
"This would be in the form of a commercial loan -- it wouldn't be free money and the airline would pay it back," he added after the billionaire faced criticism following the airline demanding that staff take unpaid leave during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The reality of this unprecedented crisis is that many airlines around the world need government support and many have already received it," Branson added.
"Without it there won't be any competition left and hundreds of thousands more jobs will be lost, along with critical connectivity and huge economic value," the letter went on.
Virgin is reportedly seeking £500 million ($612 million, 564 million euros) in state help.
British no-frills airline EasyJet recently secured a £600-million loan from the British government, which is dealing with airlines on a case-by-case basis rather than heeding to Virgin's demand for a multi-billion-pound state-funded pot for the entire UK airline sector.
In his letter to staff, Branson referred to "lots of comments" about his wealth and a duty to prop up Virgin Atlantic and offer financial help to staff from his own pocket.
But he insisted that figures being published regarding his net worth were based on the value of Virgin businesses before the coronavirus pandemic, rather than "cash in a bank account ready to withdraw".
He added: "Today, the cash we have in the Virgin Group and my personal wealth is being invested across many companies around the world to protect as many jobs as possible, with a big part of that going to Virgin Atlantic."
Elsewhere on Monday, Virgin Australia -- also part-owned by Branson's Virgin Group -- moved toward voluntary administration, a source and local media said, making the carrier the largest yet to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
The source said staff learned of the decision late Monday, leaving about 10,000 pilots, flight attendants and ground crew in limbo.
Administrators are now expected to be appointed to try to find a buyer for the company and manage creditors.

JAKARTA: Three Indonesian digital fintech firms are working with Facebook Inc. to apply for regulatory approval to launch mobile payments in the country, an official at the financial regulator said.
The plan, if approved, could be among the first such service under the social media firm’s unified payment service Facebook Pay it unveiled in November, through which users across its various platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram can make payments without exiting the app.
Bank Indonesia assistant governor Filianingsih Hendarta, who heads Payment system policy, told Reuters that three local firms had approached the regulator to ask about tentative approval for a payments partnership with Facebook.
“So far no one submitted the formal application. Some of them just came to discuss during the consultative meeting with BI (Bank Indonesia),” Hendarta said.
She said the three e-wallet operators are Indonesian ride hailing firm Gojek’s GoPay, fintech startup OVO, which is owned by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group and is also backed by Singapore-based riding hailing firm Grab, and state-backed LinkAja.
Four sources with knowledge of the matter said Facebook wants to capitalize on the Indonesian market and is preparing for regulatory approval in the country.
Reuters reported in August that Facebook’s WhatsApp had been in talks with these firms to launch digital payment services in Indonesia.
A spokeswoman for Facebook said the company was seeking to bring digital payments to more countries and believed “digital payments will... open up extraordinary opportunities for businesses to grow.”
“We are in conversations with partners in Indonesia, however the discussions are ongoing and we do not have anything further to share at this stage,” she added.
OVO CEO Jason Thompson said: “As an open ecosystem platform, we’re always seeking new partnerships to increase cashless transactions... including with Facebook.”
Gojek declined to comment. LinkAja was not immediately available for comment.
Facebook is keen to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia. Indonesia, home to 260 million people and the region’s largest economy, is one of the largest markets globally for Facebook and WhatsApp, with over 100 million users.
Facebook is also in separate talks to partner with Gojek, which counts Alphabet’s Google and Chinese e-commerce JD.com among its backers, two sources said.
“The talks could lead either to a strategic partnership, a collaboration, or an investment,” one person with knowledge of the matter said.
The talks, which predate the coronavirus outbreak, are at an early stage.
Elsewhere in Asia, Facebook has held talks to buy a multi-billion-dollar stake in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries’ telecom unit, media reports said.
Gojek declined to comment. Facebook referred Reuters to its general statement.
Having evolved from a ride-hailing service founded in 2010 to a one-stop app offering online payments, food ordering and even massage services, Gojek is valued at $10 billion.

