Syria Kurds set up first coronavirus hospital

A picture taken on April 20, 2020 shows a 120-bed ward at a specialised hospital for coronavirus cases inaugurated by the Kurdish Red Crescent around 10 kilometres outside the Syrian city of Hasakeh after the first COVID-19 death was reported in the northeastern region. (AFP)
AFP

  • The hospital “is to just focus on the COVID-19 infection cases,” the Red Crescent said
NEAR HASAKEH: Syria’s Kurds have set up a specialized hospital for coronavirus cases, the Kurdish Red Crescent said Monday, after the first COVID-19 death was reported in the northeastern region.
The United Nations on Friday said a man aged in his fifties had on April 2 become the first fatality from COVID-19 in northeast Syria.
In a region suffering from a lack of medical supplies, the news further raised fears of a breakout, including in its thronging camps for the displaced.
Kurdish Red Crescent co-director Sherwan Bery said a new 120-bed facility was now ready to welcome any moderate cases of the virus around 10 kilometers (six miles) outside the city of Hasakah.
The hospital “is to just focus on the COVID-19 infection cases” and keep them all in the same place instead of across different hospitals, he said.
The idea is “to not spread contamination to other areas,” Bery said.
AFP journalists saw a large ward containing dozens of beds spaced out several meters apart, with tall oxygen tanks by their side.
“We are preparing for the moderate cases,” Bery said, but efforts were also ongoing to set up an intensive care unit for severe cases, there or in another location.
He said other coronavirus wards would also be set up in the cities of Raqqa and Manbij.
Kurdish authorities on Friday accused the World Health Organization of a two-week delay in informing them of the first coronavirus-related death in their areas and sought to blame them for any outbreak.
The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said WHO provided information that the fatality had subsequently tested positive.
Fears are high of any spread in the region’s overcrowded displacement camps, including the tent settlement of Al-Hol that houses some 70,000 people, including families of the Islamic State jihadist group.
OCHA on Friday said construction had commenced “to establish an isolation area outside Al-Hol camp, with capacity for 80 beds.”
Syria’s government has announced 39 cases of COVID-19 in areas it controls, including three deaths.
On Saturday, charity Save the Children warned prevention was key in Syria’s northeast, a region with “fewer than 30 intensive care unit beds, only ten adult ventilators and just one paediatric ventilator.”
“We’re desperately hoping that this first COVID-19 case in northeast Syria can be contained or the consequences are unthinkable,” said its Syria response director Sonia Khush.

UAE farms see boom not gloom in coronavirus lockdowns

Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

UAE farms see boom not gloom in coronavirus lockdowns

  • Desert Gulf Arab states rely on food imports for between 80 percent and 90 percent of local demand
  • Expensive programs to increase food output in the region have in the past struggled to cope with the hot climate and lack of water
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: As coronavirus lockdowns crush businesses around the world, high-tech farming projects in the United Arab Emirates are eyeing large growth as authorities plow funds into agritech projects.
The desert Gulf Arab states, which rely on food imports for 80-90 percent of local demand, have for years spent billions of dollars on agricultural investments outside their borders in a quest for food security.
But as the fast-spreading virus piles pressure on global food supply chains and agricultural producers threaten export curbs, local producers hope they can now play a bigger role.
“Locally farmed produce are now in more demand, whereas food imports are negatively impacted with closure of borders and airports,” Omar Al-Jundi, CEO of Dubai-based vertical farming business Badia Farms, told Reuters.
The facility, which can grow fruits and vegetables, is producing 200-250 kilograms of leafy greens a day.
“The world as we know it has changed forever. From a macro standpoint, governments will go back to localizing certain vital industries, such as agriculture, to ensure supply will never be interrupted.”
Expensive programs to increase food output in the region have in the past struggled to cope with the hot climate and lack of water.
But the Gulf region’s petrodollars put it in a position to take risks with new technologies that are capable of commercializing crops using significantly less water in harsh environments.
The oil-rich UAE capital Abu Dhabi in 2019 approved a series of incentive packages worth 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) to support agricultural technology projects.
In April, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) said it was investing $100 million of that sum in four companies that would build facilities in the emirate, including US-based AeroFarms.
“In some parts of the world people say prove it first then come here but in the UAE there is this mentality of I will do it first and I will do it bigger and better,” said AeroFarms CEO and co-founder David Rosenberg.
AeroFarms is setting up an 8,200 square meter research and development center in Abu Dhabi, the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind, to help bring fresh fruit and vegetables grown in vertical farms to local markets at an affordable price.
Indoor vertical farming, a controlled-environment form of agriculture in which crops are vertically stacked in layers, has been shown by AeroFarms to use up to 95 percent less water for some crops.
“In the US we have been able to bring our costs down to the point where we sell at the same price of field farmers in the category of organics, that is around a 20 percent premium,” he said.
“It is a good litmus test and that is our goal here and I think we can achieve it.”
In many countries around the world, lockdowns have caused an acute shortage of farm labor, meaning millions of tons of fruit and vegetables could be left unpicked this year.
Abu Dhabi emirate produced 122,550 tons of vegetables in the 2018-19 season, according to state media.
ADIO is willing to bet on new technology at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has changed how corporations work due to global containment measures, including lockdowns. The Abu Dhabi program hopes to create an agricultural innovation hub that attracts like-minded companies.
“Will every technology work? Potentially not, but these things feed off each other,” ADIO Director General Tariq Bin Hendi said.
“You look at experiences that we are all going through today with these lockdowns, the one thing that is highlighted is the need for more technology.”

Topics: Agriculture UAE

