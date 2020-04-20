Canada’s worst mass shooting leaves at least 18 dead

You are here

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments on the shooting in Nova Scotia during a news conference April 20, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday the death toll from an "evil" weekend shooting rampage in Nova Scotia had risen to at least 18. (AFP)
AP

  • Trudeau said the gunman killed at least 18 people during the 12-hour rampage over a large swath of northern Nova Scotia
  • Trudeau asked the media to avoid mentioning the name of the assailant or showing his picture
AP

TORONTO: Canadians on Monday mourned the shocking rampage that left 18 dead in rural communities across Nova Scotia, after a gunman disguised as a police officer opened fire on people hunkered down in their homes, setting houses ablaze in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.
Officials said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was also among the dead in the weekend attack. Police did not provide a motive for the killings.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the gunman killed at least 18 people during the 12-hour rampage over a large swath of northern Nova Scotia.
“The vast majority of Nova Scotians will have a direct link with one or more of the victims. The entire province and country is grieving right now as we come to grips with something that is unimaginable,” Trudeau said.
“The pandemic will prevent us from mourning together in person, but a vigil will be held virtually to celebrate the lives of the victims,” Trudeau said, adding it would take place Friday night through a Facebook group.
Trudeau asked the media to avoid mentioning the name of the assailant or showing his picture.
“Do not give this person the gift of infamy,” he said.
Police began advising residents overnight Saturday in the rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Halifax, to lock their doors and stay in their basements. The town, like all of Canada, had been adhering to government advice to remain at home because of the coronavirus pandemic and most of the victims were inside their homes when the attack began.
Several bodies were later found inside and outside one home on Portapique Beach Road, the street where the suspect lived, authorities said.
Bodies were also found at several other locations within about a 50-kilometer (30-mile) area from the neighborhood where the shootings began late Saturday, and authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly. Several homes in the area were set on fire.
At least four white forensic vans were seen Monday morning entering the neighborhood where the shootings began.
Authorities said the suspected gunman wore a police uniform at one point and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.
“That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said. He said many of the victims did not know the shooter and authorities believe he acted alone.
According to his high school yearbook, Wortman long had a fascination with the Mounties.”Gabe’s future may including being an RCMP officer,” the yearbook profile said.
The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force. Another officer was wounded.
Also among the dead was school teacher Lisa McCully, who worked at a local elementary school. Nova Scotia Teachers Union President President Paul Wozney said. “Our hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary,” he said.
Two health care workers at local nursing homes were also among those killed, according to Von Canada, a long term health care company, which identified them as Heather O’Brien, a licensed practical nurse, and Kristen Beaton, a continuing care assistant.
Wortman, who owned a denture practice in in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived part time in Portapique, according to residents of the town.
Police initially said Wortman had been arrested Sunday at a gas station in Enfield, outside Halifax, but later said he had died. It was not clear how, and they did not provide further details, although one police official said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police at one point.
Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokeswoman with the provincial force, said police received a call about “a person with firearms” late Saturday night, and the investigation “evolved into an active shooting investigation.”
Christine Mills, a resident of the area, said it had been a frightening night for the small town, with armed officers patrolling the streets. In the morning, helicopters flew overhead searching for the suspect. “It’s nerve-wracking because you don’t know if somebody has lost their mind and is going to beat in your front door,” she said.
Tom Taggart, a lawmaker who represents the Portapique area in the Municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community has been shaken.
“This is just an absolutely wonderful, peaceful quiet community and the idea that this could happen in our community is unbelievable,” Taggart said. He said he didn’t know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he phoned about municipal issues and described knowing Wortman’s “lovely big home” on Portapique Beach Road.
Wortman is listed as a denturist — a person who makes dentures — in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website. Atlantic Denture Clinic, the practice Wortman owned, was closed for the past month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Leather, the police superintendent, said authorities were investigating whether the attack had anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic but no link has been found thus far.
Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada. The country overhauled its gun-control laws after gunman Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989. Before this weekend’s rampage, that had been the country’s worst mass killing.
It is illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. The country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks to purchase a weapon.
A van attack two years ago in Toronto left 10 people dead and 16 wounded. The suspect, who drove his van on a busy Toronto sidewalk, said he carried out the attack in retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women, is awaiting trial.

Locked down India sees surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric, attacks

Doctors and nursing staff test a four way multiplexer machine, which splits oxygen supply from a single ventilator to four patients through inspiratory limbs. (AFP)
Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Locked down India sees surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric, attacks

  • The media-driven, anti-Muslim public rhetoric will further demonize Muslims and could lead to a major crisis
  • Modi appeals for ‘unity and brotherhood’ on Twitter
Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Breaking his silence on the growing trend of Islamophobia in the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to urge for “unity and brotherhood,” insisting that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) did not attack people based on “race or religion.”

“Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together. We are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience,” Modi added.
The premier’s statement follows a surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric after officials alleged a gathering of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat (TJ), an Islamic missionary group, might have led to a rise in COVID-19 cases in early March.
“Out of the 14,378 positive COVID-19 cases countrywide, 4,291 of them were linked to the congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area,” Lav Agarawal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said on Sunday during a regular press briefing.
The statement was met with much criticism from several quarters, with Harjit Singh Bhati, president of the Delhi-based NGO Progressive Medicos and Scientific Forum, objecting to the “singling out of the Tablighi.”
“When the government starts singling out a particular group for the spread of the virus, this creates an anti-Muslim mindset among people. The surge in anti-Muslim attacks in India cannot be divorced from such messaging from the government,” Bhati told Arab News.
The stigmatization of the TJ is one of several examples of the growing marginalization and abuse facing Muslims.
A recent example is that of the Valentis Cancer Hospital in Meerut, 100 km west of Delhi, which published an announcement in newspapers on Friday saying that “any Muslim (patient) or his attendant who wishes to enter the hospital for treatment must produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.”
The announcement blamed the TJ for the “unprecedented” spike in COVID-19 cases. A day later, after heated criticism, the hospital was forced to issue an apology.
“The announcement was not meant to hurt anyone’s religious feelings. It was an attempt to ensure everyone’s safety, including that of Muslims,” Dr. Amit Jain, a member of the managing committee of the hospital, told media after a police case was filed against the hospital.
The incident follows closely on the heels of another one on Sunday wherein a Muslim woman from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand alleged that she had suffered a miscarriage after she was denied entry into a local hospital in Jamshedpur.
Rizwana Khatun, 30, had rushed to the hospital after she began bleeding. Instead of being admitted, however, she was asked to “clean up her own blood” and was physically assaulted.
“I was beaten with slippers by the hospital staff, who accused me of spreading the virus. I was in intense pain, and I was immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctors said that the child was dead,” Khatun said in a letter to the state chief minister.
Bhati said that the reports were “very disheartening thing to hear.”
“Medical students are taught to dedicate themselves to the service of humanity. The higher authorities allowed the environment to deteriorate this way,” he said.
Analysts reason that the increasing polarization was long in the making.
“The growing polarization has certainly affected everyday life in Muslim communities in India. The media-driven, anti-Muslim public rhetoric will further demonize Muslims and could lead to a major crisis,” Dr. Hilal Ahmad of the New Delhi-based think tank Centre for the Study of Developing Societies told Arab News.
Dr Apoorva Anand of Delhi University agreed.
“India has become a proper majoritarian state. What we have been seeing is a failure of the international community and of Indian institutions, including the supreme court, parliament and media. Under the pretense of fighting the virus, police in Delhi are arresting Muslim activists who protested against the discriminatory citizenship law a few months ago,” he added.

Topics: BJP RSS terrorists

Stop mob lynching of minorities, leading Indians tell Prime Minister Modi
Man charged with online threat to lynch Muslim candidate
Mob lynches Muslim man over cow smuggling charges in India
India issues fresh warning to WhatsApp over lynching deaths

