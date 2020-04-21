Thousands of Moroccans stranded in Spain by coronavirus lockdown

MADRID: There are some 1,800 Moroccans stuck in Spain with no possibility of returning home due to the lockdown in both countries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Morocco imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The first case was confirmed on March 2 in Casablanca. Morocco now has 2,990 confirmed cases and 143 deaths.

King Mohamed VI announced on March 15 the creation of an emergency fund of $1 billion to upgrade health facilities and support the worst-hit economic sectors.

On March 19, the authorities imposed a total lockdown and curfew in all the cities affecting the daily lives of more than 36 million habitants.

The government made the decision on March 13 to close its borders, and the suspension of all links with Spain, France and Algeria, in addition to the suspension of all international flights until future notice. This sudden decision affected more than 18,000 Moroccans — tourists and businessmen who were traveling abroad when the borders closed.

The Moroccan Ambassador in Madrid Karima Benyaich explained the measures taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates to help the citizens to cope with the situation.

“On March 4 we created with the ministry a coordination cell along with our 12 consulates across the country to provide assistance to the citizens that were caught in Spain when the borders closed.

“We collect their data and we facilitate them with phone and WhatsApp numbers to have a direct contact with us.”

She added: “We assist each case separately, depending on the emergency of each one, we cover the cost of their accommodation and food in addition to medicaments.”

The minister said that “in accordance with the Spanish authorities and according to the new emergency decree published on March 14 all expired visas will still have validity and no fines will be paid during the state of alarm period for the Moroccans stuck here.”

The consulates are following up with Moroccans who have registered for assistance.

The majority of citizens stuck in Spain are in Algerciras, Barcelona and Madrid. The General Consul of Morocco in Madrid Abdelmonem Felus Amrani said: “The total number of citizens that the consulate is assisting at the moment is 65 out of 300 stuck in the Spanish capital. These are the ones who registered for assistance and the consulate provides them with accommodation, food and medicines with the possibility of getting in touch with the consulate 24/7 and 7 days a week through the phone, email and Whatsapp.”

Khalil Jaabak was visiting Malaga as a tourist when the borders closed. He is staying at a hotel in Algeciras along with other 96 other Moroccans.

The consulate is paying for their accommodation and food in addition to medicine.

“We’ve been in this hotel since March 16. We are running out of resources and we’ve been here for so long. We trust our government and our king and we know they are doing their best, but we can’t wait to go back to Morocco. It is a very hard situation to live, especially that I left my mother on her own back in Tangier with no resources,” Jaabak said.

Jamal Mechbal, a former diplomat and jurist living in Spain, said Moroccan citizens’ “legitimate rights collide with the pertinent and legitimate measures taken by the government, closing borders and confinement measures in order to safeguard the health of its citizens.

“These citizens have two rights: Each citizen has the right to go back to his home country, as per the country’s constitution and the article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. And the right to be attended abroad through the diplomatic protection that embassies and consulates offer.”

Amina Chrayah, in Tangier, has been accompanying her husband since November last year. He had temporary residency in Spain and was receiving medical treatment in Barcelona for lung cancer.

They were staying in their rented flat in the city. On March 27, he died from complications related to his illness. She remains in the flat.

She said: “I don’t speak Spanish, my Moroccan neighbor helped me with everything when my husband passed away. A Moroccan NGO helped me with the paper work to bury my husband in the Islamic cemetery in the area.

“I had to borrow money to cover the cost of the burial which extends to €6,000 ($6,500). The Moroccan consulate in Barcelona contacted me afterwards saying that they are following up on my case. I just want to go back to my family in Morocco in this difficult time.”

Moroccan and Spanish authorities have agreed to bury Moroccans who die from COVID-19 according to Islamic law. The Moroccan envoy said the Spanish government was cooperating to make sure Moroccan victims of the virus are buried at Islamic cemeteries or are assigned squares for Muslims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates will cover burial expenses for families without insurance.

After more than a month, Moroccans stuck abroad are growing anxious about when they will return their families. For those running out of resources, or with caring duties back home, the situation is becoming increasingly desperate.

