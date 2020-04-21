You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled

Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled

The ‘heat map’ is aimed at helping track the spread of the disease and plan for reopening society. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pawah

Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled

  • The research uses responses to Facebook surveys about symptoms people are experiences, with data controlled by university team and not shared with the social network
Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Researchers have unveiled a coronavirus “heat map” powered by Facebook data which is aimed at helping track the spread of the disease and plan for reopening society.
The Carnegie Mellon University project offers “real-time indications of COVID-19 activity not previously available from any other source,” according to a university statement.
The map was developed with millions of responses to surveys of Facebook and Google users as part of an effort to monitor the spread of the virus.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the heat map, currently available for the US, was being expanded globally with help from University of Maryland research teams.
“As the world fights COVID-19 and countries develop plans to reopen their societies, it’s critical to have a clear understanding of how the disease is spreading,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page and in the Washington Post.
“With a community of billions of people globally, Facebook can uniquely help researchers and health authorities get the information they need to respond to the outbreak and start planning for the recovery.”
Carnegie Mellon researchers said they are receiving about one million responses per week from Facebook users, and have also gotten some 600,000 from Google users.
“Using these and other unique data sources, the CMU researchers will monitor changes over time, enabling them to forecast COVID-19 activity several weeks into the future,” the research team said.

With a community of billions of people globally, Facebook can uniquely help researchers and health authorities get the information they need to respond to the outbreak.

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive of facebook

The research uses responses to Facebook surveys about symptoms people are experiences, with data controlled by university team and not shared with the social network.
The scientists also rely on anonymized data from Google and other partners on symptoms and search queries.
“The survey asked people if they have symptoms such as fevers, coughing, shortness of breath or loss of smell that are associated with COVID-19,” Zuckerberg said.
“Since experiencing symptoms is a precursor to becoming more seriously ill, this survey can help forecast how many cases hospitals will see in the days ahead and provide an early indicator of where the outbreak is growing and where the curve is being successfully flattened.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Media
UK TV host Holmes chided over comment on fake 5G/COVID-19 link
Media
Coronavirus taking toll on media studios across Mideast

Coronavirus taking toll on media studios across Mideast

Digital channels have announced a host of diverse programming, ranging from drama to comedy, to current affairs and lifestyle for the month of Ramadan. Inset: MBC Group TV Director: Ali Jaber. (Supplied)
Updated 21 April 2020
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Coronavirus taking toll on media studios across Mideast

  • Industry expert says brands that advertise smartly during times of crisis ‘will be recognized by consumers’
Updated 21 April 2020
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on studios across the Middle East as lockdowns and curfews in the region have halted or postponed productions at a time when most people are watching TV.

“It’s once in a lifetime, or several lifetimes, where you have a condition where nobody is doing anything except consuming media and cooking. For media people like us, this is heaven,” MBC Group TV Director Ali Jaber told Arab News.
“The problem is that ad-supported media is suffering because there are no ads, because there are no businesses other than FMCGs (fast-moving consumer goods) like Persil, Detol and products that you can find at the supermarket that are available now,” he said.
TV stations “have the eyeballs, but they can’t turn them into money through attracting advertising,” he added.
Jaber said ad-supported media is taking punches from two sides: The production and content-securing side, and the advertising side, which is what stations rely on most for financing.
Tarek Ayntrazi, CEO of digital marketing network Generation C, also sees the ironic situation in which the media finds itself, with reports that TV viewership has reached record levels. “However, most advertisers are nowhere to be seen,” he told Arab News.

The problem is that ad-supported media is suffering because there are no ads, because there are no businesses other than FMCGs (fast moving consumer goods) like Persil, Detol and products that you can find at the supermarket that are available now.

Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV director

“This is a short-sighted strategy. Brands that advertise smartly during times of crisis will be recognized by consumers.”
Cheap, live shows, and “corona-friendly” shows that can adapt to the current situation, are the only forms of new productions available, Ayntrazi said.
One example he gave was of reality game show “Family Feud,” where the presenter and both contestant families are at home, with the era of studio audiences going obsolete. “The whole production paradigm is going to change, and the media is changing,” he said.
While subscription-based streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime seem to be reaping the benefits of social distancing and quarantine, their luck is bound to run out.
Although they are attracting a lot of subscribers in the short term, “they’ll hit a wall in securing fresh and new production to put on the screen and feed audiences,” Jaber said.
Netflix’s stock has reportedly increased by more than 30 percent year-to-date, with analysts raising subscriber growth estimates in the first quarter of 2020.
“They (Netflix) are adding subscribers, making more money and changing people’s behavior,” Ayntrazi said. “However, keep in mind that all these companies are loss-making still.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Media
UK TV host Holmes chided over comment on fake 5G/COVID-19 link
Media
Facebook-powered virus ‘heat map’ unveiled

Latest updates

Japan tests show 11 dead were infected with coronavirus
Jordan resumes work in construction sector amid coronavirus
Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death
Two US warships in South China Sea amid China-Malaysia standoff
Nissan to close global HQ, other Japan sites due to coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.